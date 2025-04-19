Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Chad Patrick, Simeon Woods Richardson, and More)
We have plenty of MLB games set to take place today, starting with a few afternoon showdowns.
In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorite player props for today's slate of games, including a bet on the starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, Simeon Woods Richardson. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Chad Patrick UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150) via DraftKings
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+215) via DraftKings
- Simeon Woods Richardson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115) via BetMGM
Chad Patrick UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Chad Patrick of the Milwaukee Brewers is set to get the start today against the Athletics. He has reached five strikeouts just once in his three starts this season. Now, he faces an Athletics team whose biggest strength has been plate discipline. The Athletics have struck out on just 17.7% of plate appearances this season, the second-best mark in the Majors. That makes the UNDER on Patrick's strikeout total a great bet.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+215)
One of the lone bright spots for the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense this season has been Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is rocking a batting average of .269 on the season while recording 18 hits and five walks. He and the Pirates will face Ben Lively of the Guardians today, who has a WHIP of 1.328 to start the year. If you want a big plus-money bet, consider Kiner-Falefa at +215 odds.
Simeon Woods Richardson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115)
One of the biggest reasons for the Braves' bad start to the 2025 season has been a high strikeout rate. They've struck out on 26.6% of their plate appearances so far this season, which is the second most amongst all teams. Today, they'll face Simeon Woods Richardson, who has reached 5+ strikeouts in all three of his starts in 2025. I see no reason why he can't reach five strikeouts again tonight.
