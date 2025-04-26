Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Hunter Greene, Robbie Ray, and J.P. Crawford)
If you're like me, you're going to spend the day watching and betting on baseball. Don't forget, you don't just have to bet on who is going to win games or how many runs are going to be scored. There's a whole world of player props available for you to bet on as well.
Let's take a look at my top three player props for Saturday's action.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Hunter Greene OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+118) via FanDuel
- Robbie Ray UNDER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-175) via DraftKings
- J.P. Crawford OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+250) via FanDuel
Reds vs. Rockies Prop Bet
Betting the OVER on the strikeouts total for whatever starting pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies has been a profitable move all season long. The Rockies have struck out on 28.4% of their plate appearances, which is 2.2% more than any other team.
Today, it's Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds who will face the Rockies lineup. He has recorded eight strikeouts in three of his five starts already this season, so I see no reason why he can't reach that number again today.
Pick: Hunter Greene OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+118)
Rangers vs. Giants Prop Bet
The Texas Rangers have struggled to draw walks this season, getting on base via walk on just 6.4% of their plate appearances, the second-lowest walk rate in the Majors by 1.2%. Today, they'll face Robbie Ray, who has admittedly had an issue walking batters this season. With that being said, his 6.7 walks per nine innings seems more like early-season variance than an issue that's going to follow him all season. Today is a great day for him to get that stat back under control.
Pick: Robbie Ray UNDER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-175)
Marlins vs. Mariners Prop Bet
J.P. Crawford has got off to a strong start for the Seattle Mariners this season, racking up 20 hits in 25 games for a batting average of .263 and an on-base percentage of .398, the best mark on the team amongst players who have made at least 11+ appearances.
Tonight, he and the Mariners will face Connor Gillispie of the Marlins, who has an ERA og 6.75 and a WHIP of 1.417 on the season. All we need is for Crawford to record at least two total bases tonight, and we'll cash this +250 ticket.
Pick: J.P. Crawford OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+250)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
