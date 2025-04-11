Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nolan Schanuel, Andre Pallante, and Nick Pivetta)
All 30 MLB teams are in action today, which means we have plenty of options in the betting market. You'll find my best bets here, but in this article, I'm talking player props.
I have three player props locked in for tonight's action. It's time to break them down.
Top MLB Player Props Today
- Nolan Schanuel OVER 0.5 Hits (-166) via Caesars
- Andre Pallante OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+135) via DraftKings
- Nick Pivetta OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-152) via FanDuel
Angels vs. Astros Prop Bet
The Angels' offense has been hot to start the year, including Nolan Schanuel, who has been batting .289 through their first 12 games. Tonight, he and the Angels will face Rolan Blanco of the Astros, who has allowed eight hits in 6.2 innings pitched this season. Schanuel has a great chance of recording at least one hit tonight. If you're feeling aggressive, you can bet on him to record at least two hits at around 3-1 odds.
Pick: Nolan Schanuel OVER 0.5 Hits (-166)
Phillies vs. Cardinals Prop Bet
The Phillies' offense has done a fantastic job of forcing walks this season, leading the Majors in walk rate at 12.7%. Tonight, they'll take on the Cardinals starting pitcher, Andre Pallante, who has allowed five walks in 9.1 innings in his first two starts. At plus-money, I think the Phillies have a good chance of drawing at least three walks against him in this spot.
Pick: Andre Pallante OVER 2.5 Walks (+135)
Rockies vs. Padres Prop Bet
The Rockies have had a major strikeout issue this season, striking out on 28.1% of their plate appearances. That's 1.9% higher than any other team in the Majors. That should set up Nick Pivetta to have a big performance in the strikeout department. He recorded 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with the Red Sox last season.
Pick: Nick Pivetta OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-152)
