Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Teoscar Hernandez and Shota Imanaga)
We’re heading into the weekend with a full slate of MLB!
We went 2-2 for our plus money props on Wednesday, and still grew our bankrolll. Let's see if we can keep it rolling. Here are a couple of plus-money player props I am targeting on the diamonds today.
MLB Prop Bets Today
- Shota Imanaga over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)
- Teoscar Hernandez over 1.5 total bases (+110)
Shota Imanaga over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)
I like the price for Imanaga to get seven strikeouts this afternoon. Not only did Imanaga strikeout seven batters last time these two teams faced off, but his K-rate is higher when he pitches at home (9.58 per nine) and during the day (9.39 per nine). Imanaga has made it through seven innings in five of his last starts, and I’ll bet he can do it again vs. a team that just had three hits last time they squared off. The Mets are not a high K-rate team, but Imanaga is a Cy Young candidate.
Teoscar Hernandez over 1.5 total bases (+110)
Hernandez is batting .280 with 12 extra-base hits vs. southpaws this season, and tonight he is at home facing lefty Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval allowed eight hits in each of his last two appearances, and he has an ERA of 5.11 this season. Eight of Hernandez’s eighteen home runs this season have come vs. a lefty, and he’s having his best month yet for the Dodgers. Hernandez is batting .278 with five doubles and six home runs through the first three weeks of June.
