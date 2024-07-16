Panthers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Carolina has Longest Odds to Make Postseason in NFC)
It was a year to forget for the Carolina Panthers.
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled in now-former head coach Frank Reich's system and the Panthers failed to make good on trading up to the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, putting together the worst record in the NFL. However, even with some changes around Love, including hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dave Canales, the team is still viewed at the bottom of the NFC.
Carolina is a longshot to make the postseason, but in the NFC South, chaos reigns supreme. Just last season, the projected worst team in the division, the Buccaneers, won the division. Can the Panthers surprise in 2024?
Here’s Carolina’s odds to make the postseason in 2024.
Carolina Panthers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: +490
- No: -750
Panthers Have Longest Odds to Make Playoffs in NFC
Carolina has the longest odds to make the postseason this season, with odds that translate to an implied probability of 16.95%.
It makes sense given the struggles Carolina faced in 2023. The Panthers went 2-15 in Young’s rookie season as he struggled behind a patchwork offensive line and the defense couldn’t keep the team close enough to string together wins.
However, can the team improve to get into the postseason mix in 2024?
The team brought in NFC South veteran Canales from Tampa Bay, who helped revive Baker Mayfield's career, and the Panthers landed Xavier Leggette at the end of the first round to help give Young some dynamic weapons in the passing game as well as Texas running back Jonathon Brooks to pair with Miles Sanders.
Further, the Panthers retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who guided the Panthers to the sixth-best yards per play mark on defense.
Carolina will benefit from a last-place schedule in 2024, including a soft division that features no teams with a double-digit win total. Elsewhere, the Panthers will face only three teams that made the postseason outside of the Bucs, facing the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Eagles.
Can the Panthers be a team that goes from worst to first? Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it, but there can be some improvement in Canales’ first year as head coach and Young’s second in the pros.
