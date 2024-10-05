Panthers vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (DJ Moore Revenge Game?)
Two No. 1 overall picks were supposed to be facing off in this matchup, but with the Carolina Panthers benching Bryce Young for Andy Dalton, Caleb Williams will be the only No. 1 overall pick in action at the quarterback position.
Carolina’s offense has looked much better since Dalton took over, with Diontae Johnson and Chuba Hubbard turning in some impressive performances the last two weeks.
On the Chicago side, it finally got the running game and D’Andre Swift going in Week 4. Does that continue in Week 5 as a home favorite?
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best players to bet on to find the end zone in this Week 5 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DJ Moore Anytime TD (+185)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+110)
- Diontae Johnson Anytime TD (+160)
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+185)
The Chicago offense has been maddening to bet on this season.
None of the team’s top receivers (DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen) have been able to put together consistent big games, and the running game struggled through three Weeks before breaking out in Week 4.
Moore has at least been the most targeted player in this offense, receiving 34 targets and reeling in 22 passes from Caleb Williams.
He found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 4, and he should have a big game against a Carolina defense that has given up the second-most passing touchdowns (nine) in the NFL in 2024.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+110)
Jonathan Brooks will not return from the NFI list this week, which means Chuba Hubbard gets another week as the lead back in Carolina.
The former fourth-round pick is making the most of his opportunity, rushing for 5.38 yards per carry on the season and scoring in each of his last two games.
Last week, Hubbard carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and a score and added four receptions – after he had five receptions in Week 3. The young back has a role in both the passing game and as a runner, and I love him to find the end zone against a Bears team that already has allowed five rushing scores in 2024.
Diontae Johnson Anytime TD (+160)
Since Dalton took over, Johnson’s play has taken off.
Over the last two weeks, the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver has found the end zone twice (once in each game) and recorded 15 catches on 27 targets for 205 yards.
I expect another heavy dosage of looks for Johnson with veteran Adam Thielen still on injured reserve. The fact that the Panthers have targeted Johnson at least 13 times in each of the last two games is great news for his chances of finding the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.