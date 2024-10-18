Panthers vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Trust Terry McLaurin)
The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers face off in what should be a high-scoring game in Week 7 – perfect for some anytime touchdown scorer bets.
The Panthers have allowed the most points in the NFL through six weeks, and Washington has allowed the fourth most yards per play (Carolina has allowed the fifth most), a great sign for both of these offenses.
There are a couple of obvious targets in this matchup, but there is one longshot receiver that could be worth a bet as well.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite anytime touchdown scorers for this Week 7 contest.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (-115)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (-135)
- Dyami Brown Anytime TD (+450)
Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (-115)
Terry McLaurin has four receiving touchdowns in his last four games, finding the end zone twice in Week 6.
With Jayden Daniels really starting to find a groove as a passer, McLaurin is showing why he’s been one of the best receivers in the NFL despite inconsistent quarterback play to start his career – catching at least four passes for 52 yards in each of his last four contests.
He should have a field day against a Carolina secondary that has given up 12 passing touchdowns, 7.5 net yards per attempt and the eighth most total passing yards in the league this season.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (-135)
Carolina’s running game has been one of the lone bright spots in this offense, mainly the running from Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard has 86 carries for 485 yards on the season. He picked up 18 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 11 yards in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, and I’d expect a major workload for him again in Week 7.
Washington has struggled defending the run, allowing 5.0 yards per carry and five scores on the season. With star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen out for the season, Washington’s run defense will be even worse in this matchup.
Hubbard has scored three times this season, seeing at least 14 touches in his last five games.
Dyami Brown Anytime TD (+450)
If you’re looking for a longshot play in this one, Washington receiver Dyami Brown is worth a look.
Brown has one score on the season, making eight catches for 105 yards on 10 targets.
He’s played over 50 percent of the snaps in three of his six games for Washington, and he’s stretched the field at times in his NFL career.
Carolina is so bad against the pass that I wouldn’t be shocked to see more Commanders than McLaurin eat in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
