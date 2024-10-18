Panthers vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Washington's Defense is a Problem)
The Washington Commanders hung with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, but ultimately lost by a touchdown. They'll look to get back to their winning ways this weekend when they host one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Carolina Panthers.
In what should be an easy win for Washington, they need to make sure they don't let one get away against Andy Dalton and company.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll dive into my prediction for what the final score will be.
Panthers vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +9 (-110)
- Commanders -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +340
- Commanders -440
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-108)
- UNDER 51.5 (-112)
The odds have shifted toward the Commanders throughout the week. They opened as 7.5-point favorites, but it has shifted 1.5 points and now Washington sits at -9. Meanwhile, the total has dropped half a point from 52.0 to 51.5.
Panthers vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Panthers and it comes down to Washington's subpar defense:
For me to lay more than a touchdown on any team in the NFL, they have to be better on both sides of the football. That is unfortunately not true for the Washington Commanders. Yes, their offense is leagues above the Panthers, but their defense is 29th in opponent EPA per play, only one spot above the Panthers. The Panthers also allow fewer yards per play (5.9) compared to Washington's defense (6.0).
The Panthers have also found some level of consistency with their run game this season. They currently rank ninth in yards per carry and now they get to face a Commanders run defense that has allowed 5.0 yards per carry, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.
If I'm going to back the Panthers because of the lack of defense by Washington, I'm going to lean towards this being a high-scoring affair as well.
Final score prediction: Panthers 27, Commanders 31
