Panthers vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Washington Commanders dropped their first game since Week 1 on Sunday, but they’ll have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 7 against the lowly Carolina Panthers.
Washington comes into this game with a 4-1-1 against the spread record, and it is 4-2 straight up – leading the NFC East.
Meanwhile, Carolina has dropped three straight games after picking up a win in Week 3 in Andy Dalton’s first start of the season. Does the veteran Dalton eventually get replaced with Carolina struggling again?
Oddsmakers have the Commanders favored by 7.5 points, and this game is expected to be high-scoring since these are two of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.
Panthers vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers +7.5 (-112)
- Commanders -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +295
- Commanders: -375
Total
- 52 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panthers vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Panthers record: 1-5
- Commanders record: 4-2
Panthers vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 1-5 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 4-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 2-0 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Commanders’ games this season.
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Panthers’ games this season.
Panthers vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Claudin Cherelus – questionable
- Josey Jewell – questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney – questionable
- Taylor Moton – questionable
- Tommy Tremble – questionable
- Andrew Raym – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Jonathan Allen – out
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste – questionable
- Brian Robinson Jr. – questionable
- Tyler Owens – questionable
- Dorance Armstrong – questionable
Panthers vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: One of the lone bright spots for the Carolina offense this season, Hubbard has 86 carries for 485 yards on the season. He picked up 18 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 11 yards in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. I’d expect a major workload for him again in Week 7.
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Daniels has 10 total touchdowns (six passing, four rushing) on the season. He’s thrown the ball well the last few weeks, tossing all six of his touchdowns in his last four games.
Panthers vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
Washington has gotten off to a great start to the 2024 season, going 4-2 through six weeks with its only losses coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) and Baltimore Ravens (4-2).
Now, Jayden Daniels and company are heavily favored at home in Week 7 against the 1-5 Carolina Panthers.
After a strong Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center, the Panthers have taken a step back, losing three games in a row and struggling at times offensively.
Since the start of the 2022 season, Carolina has been the worst road team in the NFL, going 3-17 straight up. Meanwhile, the Commanders are a perfect 2-0 against the spread at home this season, and they have played well against inferior competition.
Washington’s defense – especially with Jonathan Allen out for the season – is a bit of a concern, but I’m not sold on the Panthers being able to take advantage.
Carolina ranks just 21st in the NFL in yards per play this season and has turned the ball over 10 times while allowing the sixth most yards per play. Washington should have a field day in this matchup.
Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-108)
