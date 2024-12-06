Panthers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Lay Points with Philly?)
The Philadelphia Eagles are on fire right now, winning their eighth straight game in Week 13 to move to second in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
Philly’s win over Baltimore was yet another statement that this squad – led by running back Saquon Barkley – is one of the best all-around teams in the NFL.
Oddsmakers seem to agree, setting the Eagles as the biggest favorite in the NFL in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina has been playing better as of late, taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime in Week 13 behind some strong play from former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The Carolina roster is still terrible, but Young is showing some serious promise since he was re-inserted into the starting lineup.
However, can he keep up with Jalen Hurts and one of the best teams in football?
Using the latest odds and analysis for the Week 14 action, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this Eagles-Panthers game, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of a side or total to bet.
Panthers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Panthers +12 (-110)
- Eagles -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +470
- Eagles: -650
Total
- 46 (Over -108/Under -112)
Philly enters this game at 8-4 against the spread, but it is just 1-2 against the spread when favored by more than a touchdown this season.
As for the Panthers, they’re 5-7 against the spread in the 2024 season, but they’ve covered in each of their last four games (all started by Young) and four of the five matchups that he’s played in since replacing Andy Dalton.
Panthers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
The Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in football over the last two months, and SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that laying the points is the right move in this matchup:
The Panthers have looked like a solid team in their most recent four games, but let's remember who this team is. They enter Week 14 ranking 28th in EPA per play and 31st in opponent EPA per play and while Bryce Young has improved, he still ranks just 36th in the league in EPA+CPOE composite amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps.
I don't know what they'll be able to offer to hang with an Eagles team that has emerged as one of the few true elite teams in the league this season. Saquon Barkley has put himself in the MVP conversation and now he gets to face a Panthers defense that ranks 31st in opponent Rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate while allowing 4.8 yards per carry.
The Eagles are going to run through the Panthers like a hot knife through butter so it comes down to whether or not you can trust Bryce Young to score enough points to stay within 12 points of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has struggled at times covering when favored by more than seven points, but the Eagles should be able to run all over Carolina. This is also the easiest game that Philly has played in quite some time.
I’ll back Jalen Hurts and company to get the win.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Panthers 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.