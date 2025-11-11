Panthers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to end their four-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons nearly held on in Berlin to take down the Colts, but Indianapolis prevailed in overtime. It was the second straight close loss for Atlanta, while the Panthers lost 17-7 at home to the Saints as -5.5 favorites.
Can the Falcons get back on track against the Panthers?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-110)
- Falcons -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +160
- Falcons: -192
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panthers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers record: 5-5
- Falcons record: 3-6
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 6-4 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons are 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The Panthers are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Falcons are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Panthers vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Chandler Zavala – questionable
- Brycen Tremayne – questionable
- Princely Umanmielen – questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- LaCale London – out
- Mike Hughes – out
- Leonard Floyd – out
- Matthew Bergeron – out
- Josh Woods – questionable
- DeAngelo Malone – questionable
- Dee Alford – questionable
- Sam Roberts – questionable
Panthers vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons
After a few down weeks, Bijan Robinson broke out for 84 rushing yards on 17 carries in the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Colts. He had combined for just 111 yards on the ground in his previous three contests, so it was a good bounce-back showing for the back.
Robinson had 72 rushing yards on 13 carries and 39 receiving on five catches in the Week 3 shutout loss in Carolina. The Falcons weren’t able to run the ball much in that one, but they should look to control the pace and get Robinson involved at home.
Panthers vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
The Panthers had some of us fooled. They had won four of five, with the lone loss coming to the Bills, and were favored last week. Then they reminded us exactly who they were in a 17-7 loss to the lowly Saints.
They now head to Atlanta and the Falcons return home after an international trip. It was the fourth straight loss for the Falcons, who at least got to 25 points in the defeat.
These are two of the lowest-scoring offenses in football with the Falcons at 18.7 points per game and Panthers at 17.7. I’ll fade both of them and take the under this week.
Pick: Under 42.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
