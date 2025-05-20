Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for East Final Game 1
The Eastern Conference Final commences between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, May 20 in Raleigh, N.C.
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers are making their third consecutive appearance in the conference final. Carolina looks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning it all in 2006 when now-head coach Rod Brind'Amour was the captain.
For all of its strong five-on-five play and balanced scoring, Carolina has gotten the short end of the stick in six straight playoff runs that have included two visits to the third round. They have a massive redemption opportunity here as this series is a rematch of the Eastern Conference Final two years ago in which Florida swept them.
In these playoffs, Florida proved its playoff poise still hasn’t faltered after axing the Toronto Maple Leafs in a decisive Game 7, while the Hurricanes’ playoff experience has earned them gentleman sweeps of the Capitals and Devils.
It’s a series that is bound to go the distance with two sides that bring depth, grit and reliable goaltending. Let’s look at a player prop and Game 1 prediction to mull over.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-265)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+210)
Moneyline
- Panthers (+102)
- Hurricanes (-122)
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-102)
- UNDER 5.5 (-120)
Panthers vs. Hurricanes How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 21
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: 0-0
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet
- Sebatian Aho Anytime Goal Scorer (+210 at BetMGM)
Aho didn’t score in the Canes’ three meetings with the Panthers this season, but he has averaged 0.98 points per game and found the scoresheet in three of four games against Washington in the previous series.
The Hurricanes have been dominant at home, winning their last five games at Lenovo Center. With the home-ice advantage and Aho's consistent performance, the likelihood of him recording at least one point is strong.
Aho ranks inside the top 25 in expected goals in the playoffs. He’s a central piece in piloting the offense’s high shot-volume, so on considerable rest, he has upside to score.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
The Panthers looked like their feisty selves in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, but I think Toronto beat themselves more than Florida did.
Now with a two-day turnaround, the Panthers must adjust to keep that same intensity alive against the playoffs' most overwhelming 5-on-5 team thus far. The Canes are No. 1 in shot attempt differential at 5-on-5. They’re the only team left ranked higher than the Panthers according to MoneyPuck.
Carolina is 5-0 at PNC Arena in these playoffs. I expect this to be a long series that includes some late-night finishes and Carolina is slightly better in one-goal games.
While Carolina has proven it can win low-scoring affairs, Florida hasn’t been as competent. The Cats are 3-14-0 when scoring only one goal and 7-7-2 record when potting two.
Florida presents a much stronger challenge than New Jersey or Washington, but Carolina is earning these series wins on merit. It’s allowed a league-best 1.80 goals against per game and Frederik Anderson is delivering the postseason many have waited a long time for, posting a .937 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average.
Pick: Hurricanes (-122 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
