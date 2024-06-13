Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Florida Panthers head to Edmonton with a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are in a near must-win situation in tonight's Game 3, in danger of falling down 0-3.
The Oilers have been fantastic on their home ice throughout the playoffs. Will that trend continue tonight?
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Panthers vs. Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 3
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-230)
- Oilers -1.5 (+188)
Moneyline
- Panthers +115
- Oilers -138
Total
- 5.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Panthers vs. Oilers How to Watch Game 3
- Date: Thursday, June 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Panthers lead 2-0
Panthers vs. Oilers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Aleksander Barkov Jr., C - Questionable (Head)
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
Panthers vs. Oilers Key Players to Watch
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid: Great players step up in big moments and this might just be the biggest moment of Connor McDavid's career. He needs to drag his team to a Game 3 win and scoring just one goal as a team through the first two games is unacceptable. The Oilers turnaround in this series starts with him.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky: The Panthers' goalie has stepped up in a big way in this series, allowing just one goal through the first two games. If he continues playing at this level, the Oilers have no chance in this series could be over before the end of the weekend.
Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick for Game 3
I've bet the UNDER in the first two games and I see no reason to back away from that. It's hit in both games and the advanced metrics so far this series have supported the idea both teams are playing a defensive style of hockey.
The Oilers have an expected goals mark of 2.4 per 60 minutes while the Panthers are at 2.33 per 60 minutes. That's a combined expected goals of just 4.73 per game, well below the set total for Game 3 of 5.5. Both teams are also averaging fewer than 10 high-danger scoring chances per game.
If you want a bet for the side, I'd recommend the Oilers. They have been fantastic on their home ice throughout the postseason with a 6-3 record and an average goal differential of +0.99 per game. It's desperation time for Edmonton and I expect the Oilers' stars to come through in impressive fashion.
Picks: Oilers -138 and UNDER 5.5 (-118)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
