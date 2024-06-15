Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Stanley Cup will be in the building for tonight's Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.
The Panthers have a chance to be the first team to complete the series sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings swept the Washington Capitals in 1998. They enter tonight's Game 4 with a 3-0 series lead and it's not seemingly on a matter of "when" not "if" they win their first Cup in franchise history.
Only one team in the history of the NHL has come back from down 0-3 in the Stanley Cup Final. It was in 1942 when the Toronto Maple Leafs won four straight games to steal the Cup from the Detroit Red Wings who originally held the 3-0 series lead.
If the Oilers want a chance to become to second team to achieve the feat, it starts with a win tonight.
Panthers vs. Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Spotsbook
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-265)
- Oilers -1.5 (+215)
Moneyline
- Panthers -102
- Oilers -118
Total
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -118)
Panthers vs. Oilers How to Watch Game 4
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Panthers lead 3-0
Panthers vs. Oilers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Aleksander Barkov Jr., C - Questionable (Head)
- Evander Kane, LW - Questionable (Hip)
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
Panthers vs. Oilers Key Players to Watch
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov: The Panthers' center is questionable for tonight's game, but he's expected to play after suiting up in Game 3 and looking ultra-impressive. He's been pivotal in the Panthers' first three games of the series, racking up a goal and three assists. If he can continue to generate opportunities in the offensive end, it could be game over for the Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner: The Oilers must get good goaltending tonight. Skinner hasn't delivered on that yet in this series, stopping fewer than 90% of shots in all three games so far. It's been established that goals will be few and far between the Edmonton this series so if Skinner doesn't bring his "A+ game" in tonight's Game 4, the Stanley Cup will be handed to the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick for Game 4
The Stanley Cup will be handed to the Florida Panthers tonight. This has been one of the most impressive performances in a Stanley Cup Final I've seen in my lifetime. They have been extremely tight defensively, not allowing the best offense in the league to get many high-danger chances. The Oilers have managed to create just 10.33 of them per game so far, which is 4.8 fewer than they averaged in the regular season.
Every chance they do get, Sergei Bobrovsky has been there to shut the door. The Russian is on his way to winning not only his first Stanley Cup, but he'll likely be adding the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP to his shelf as well.
Before the series began, I firmly felt that Stuart Skinner was the key to the Oilers' success. If he could play as well as he did in the Western Conference Final, Edmonton would have a chance to win this series. Unfortunately, he hasn't done that, sporting a disappointing save percentage of .863 through the first three games.
Unless we see something we haven't seen so far in this series, the Panthers will pull off the first Stanley Final sweep since 1998.
Pick: Panthers -102
