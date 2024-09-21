Panthers vs. Raiders Player Props for NFL Week 3 (Picks for Chuba Hubbard, Brock Bowers)
The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn their season around with veteran Andy Dalton under center in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
Dalton will hopefully spark a Carolina attack that has scored just 13 points through two games.
When it comes to the prop market, the Panthers are a great team to bet against – something we’ll be doing with a pair of plays for the Las Vegas Raiders – but how should we target them?
There is one player that I believe is worth a bet to score a touchdown on the Carolina side in Week 3.
Let’s dive into the plays to make in this game on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+165)
- Zamir White OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Brock Bowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-125)
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+165)
Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a favorable matchup in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season against this Raiders defense.
So far this season, the Raiders have allowed 6.1 yards per carry (the second most in the NFL) and a pair of rushing touchdowns through two games. They did face two solid rushing offenses (the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens), but I think Hubbard is primed for a big game on Sunday.
Dalton should bring some more stability to a struggling Carolina offense, and Hubbard actually played well against the Chargers in Week 2, rushing for 64 yards on 10 carries. He also had four catches on five targets in that matchup.
After playing 54 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps in Week 1 and logging just six carries, Hubbard played 58 percent of the snaps in Week 2 (28 total) and received 10 carries and five targets. That means when Hubbard was on the field, the ball went to him over 50 percent of the time.
Since the Raiders are beatable on the ground, and Carolina should have some better drives with Dalton under center, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the former fourth-round pick find the end zone on Sunday.
Zamir White OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Raiders running back Zamir White, as the Panthers have been blown out in back-to-back weeks, allowing 4.9 yards per carry in the process.
White has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, rushing for just 68 yards on 22 carries, but he did see a major increase in his snap share in Week 2. After playing just 23 snaps (38 percent) in Week 1 and getting 13 carries and two targets, White played on 40 snaps (63 percent) in Week 2.
He tallied a similar touch total – nine carries and four targets – but I expect him to get a few more looks on the ground in what could be a Raiders blowout on Sunday.
Brock Bowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-125)
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is showing everyone why he’s one of the best skill players from the 2024 NFL Draft, racking up 15 catches for 156 yards throughout his first two NFL games.
Bowers has been targeted 17 times by Gardner Minshew (at least eight times in each game), and he’s brought in six or more catches in those contests.
The Panthers have allowed 11 catches for 104 yards and two scores against tight ends so far this season, so Bowers could be in for yet another big day in Week 3.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.