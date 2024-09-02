Panthers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Carolina Panthers, who finished last in the NFL last season, will open their 2024 campaign with a divisional battle against the New Orleans Saints.
The NFC South was ugly last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually winning it with an unimpressive 9-8 record. Both the Saints and Panthers will attempt to rebound this season and put themselves in contention to claim the division title.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 showdown.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +4 (-110)
- Saints -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +165
- Saints -200
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panther vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers record: 0-0
- Saints record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Panthers have gone 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games
- Panthers have lost nine-straight road games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games
- Saints are 2-8 ATS in its last 10 Week 1 games
Panthers vs. Saints Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Questionable
- Eddy Pineiro, K - Questionable
- Xavier Woods, S - Questionable
- Ian Thomas, TE - Questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Rashid Shaheed, WR - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
- Khalen Saunders, DT - Questionable
- Mason Tipton, WR - Questionable
- D'Marco Jackson, LB - Questionable
- Taliese Fuaga, OT - Questionable
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Questionable
- Dallin Holker, TE - Questionable
- Jaylan Ford, LB - Questionable
- Pete Werner, LB - Questionable
- Demario Davis, LB - Questionable
Panthers vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: Things did not go as planned in Bryce Young's rookie season. He completed just 59.8% of passes for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He needs to take a significant step forward in 2024 or else things could get ugly in Carolina.
New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave: The Saints third-year wide receiver is their best offensive weapon and he's coming off a season where he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards. He'll be Derek Carr's main weapon in 2024 and if the Saints want to compete in the NFC South, they need Olave to have another solid campaign.
Panthers vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for all 16 Week 1 games in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", including my pick for Panthers vs. Saints:
I feel the same way about both of these teams as I did when they were last on the field nine months ago. The Saints once again look like a solid team on paper, but can they deliver on the field? Meanwhile, the Panthers may just be the worst team in the NFL again in 2024.
Until I see significant improvement from Bryce Young, I can't justify betting on them as just four-point underdogs on the road. I'll take the Saints to win and cover and hope they can start living up to their potential.
Pick: Saints -4 (-110)
