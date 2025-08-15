Panthers vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
Both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans suffered a tough loss in their first preseason games of 2025. The Texans fell 20-10 against the Vikings, and the Panthers lost 30-10 against the Browns.
Now, the two teams will face off in the second game of the NFL Preseason. The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks from the 2023 NFL Draft are expected to play at least some snaps in this exhibition affair. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday's showdown.
Panthers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +2.5 (-110)
- Texans -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +116
- Texans -136
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-115)
- UNDER 38.5 (-105)
Panthers vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC-13
- Panthers Record: 0-1
- Texans Record: 0-1
Panthers vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Dave Canales is 1-3 straight up and 0-4 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- DeMeco Ryans are 5-3 straight up and 4-4 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Panthers vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Panthers showed something that some of us might have forgotten over the offseason: They have one of the worst defenses in all of football. They allowed themselves to be torched by Shedeur Sanders and gave up 30 points in the process. Their starters are already amongst the worst in the NFL, so you can imagine how bad their defensive backups are.
The Texans seem to be a year or two ahead of the Panthers in terms of their rebuild, and their depth has shown proof of that. I'm going to back the home team with the deeper roster in this exhibition affair.
Pick: Texans -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel
