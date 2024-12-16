Patrick Mahomes Injury Status in Doubt Based on Texans vs. Chiefs Odds in Week 16
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs held their collective breath during their Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns when Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury during the fourth quarter of their eventual 21-7 win.
The Chiefs hold the best record in the NFL at 13-1, but if they lose Mahomes for a significant amount of time they can kiss their hopes of a three-peat goodbye.
Thankfully, Mahomes injury doesn't seem to be serious enough to keep him out for a long period of time, but his status for their Week 16 game against the Houston Texans is officially in doubt. With that being said, we'll find out more about the severity of his injury when he undergoes tests on Monday.
If you want an early indication of whether or not he'll suit up for Week 16, look no further than their betting odds. The betting market is always the quickest to react to the latest news and if it's correct this time around, don't expect Mahomes to play on Saturday against the Texans. Let's look at the odds for the game.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds After Patrick Mahomes Injury
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread:
- Texans -1.5 (-110)
- Chiefs +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Texans -125
- Chiefs +105
As of Sunday night, the Chiefs are listed as 1.5-point home underdogs, something we've often seen in the Patrick Mahomes era. In fact, the Chiefs have been home underdogs only twice when Mahomes is the starter. Last year they were 1-point home underdogs to the Dolphins and they were 2.5-point home underdogs to the Bills in 2022.
Considering the Texans aren't a team that strikes fear in many playoff teams this season, the fact the Chiefs are 1.5-point home underdogs points heavily toward Mahomes not starting on Saturday. In the grand scheme of things, it makes sense. The Chiefs play three games in an 11-day span, starting with their Saturday game against Houston. It would make sense to give Mahomes that game off to get him ready for their Wednesday game against the Steelers.
Things could obviously change as the week progresses, but as things stand right now, prepare for Carson Wentz to take the first snap for the Chiefs on Saturday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
