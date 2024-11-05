Patrick Mahomes Makes Major Leap in NFL MVP Odds Following 3-Touchdown Game vs. Bucs
Well, well, well, Patrick Mahomes is back in the conversation for the league’s MVP award.
Some would say that Mahomes never left, but the star quarterback got off to a painfully slow start this season even with the Chiefs going undefeated through nine weeks.
Through six games, Mahomes had just six touchdown passes and eight interceptions, but he’s turned things in Kansas City’s last two wins – especially the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes threw for a season-high three touchdowns in Monday’s overtime win, moving Kansas City to 8-0 on the season. While Mahomes still doesn’t have comparable numbers to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, it’s hard to discount him in this market with the Chiefs on a fast track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Here’s a look at the latest odds following all of Week 9’s action.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
- Lamar Jackson: +280
- Josh Allen: +300
- Patrick Mahomes: +400
- Jared Goff: +700
- Jayden Daniels: +1200
- Jalen Hurts: +1200
- Joe Burrow: +1800
After spending most of the season as the favorite in the NFL MVP odds, Mahomes fell off over the last two weeks. He was at +600 entering Week 9, but now he’s surged back into the mix at +400 – creating some space between him and Jared Goff (+700).
Patrick Mahomes Still Has NFL MVP Case Despite Slow Start
Mahomes has not been dominant this season, especially when it comes to turning it over, but he’s still elite in pressure situations.
Plus, it’s hard to completely discount injuries when it comes to Mahomes’ slow start. The Chiefs lost lead running back Isiah Pacheco and No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice early in this season, leaving Mahomes with fewer weapons than expected in 2024.
However, Kansas City’s addition of DeAndre Hopkins is already paying dividends. In Week 9, Hopkins made eight catches for 86 yards and two scores – and he may only get better as he gets more comfortable in this offense.
If Kansas City finds a way to pull off an undefeated season, Mahomes is going to have a real case to win MVP – especially if he continues to put up bigger numbers in the coming weeks.
