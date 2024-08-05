Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds (Can Mahomes Win a Third MVP?)
Regarded as the best quarterback of this generation, there isn’t a legitimate MVP conversation without at least discussing Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes, the two-time MVP as well as three-time Super Bowl MVP will enter the season as the favorite to win the award for a third time as the Chiefs look to go back-to-back-to-back and win an illustrious third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs signal caller fell out of MVP contention last season as a limited Chiefs group of skill position players made it a tougher-than-usual regular season for Mahomes and co, but the unit reloaded around him and should be back at the top of the league.
Will it yield a third straight MVP nod for Mahomes?
Here’s how the betting markets size him up.
Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes to win NFL MVP +500
Mahomes is the clear favorite to win MVP, listed at +500. While the most likely winner of the award, it's far from a shoo-in that he wins it. Stroud's implied probability of winning the award is 16.67% as the award will be highly competitive amongst plenty of quarterbacks. If you were to bet $100 on him to achieve the feat, you'd win a profit of $500 if Mahomes can take home his third MVP.
Patrick Mahomes Viewed as Clear MVP Favorite
It's become a well-known fact that Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, but there is definitely some voter fatigue around him at times as better narratives tend to get a big push while Mahomes is compared to other versions of himself.
Last season was below expectations for the two-time MVP, but the hope is that this Chiefs offense can be as dangerous as ever with the likes of first-round pick Xavier Worthy joining the fray.
The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorite, so it makes sense that Mahomes is viewed as the MVP front-runner as team success and quarterback stats are a massive part of the equation, giving him a good head start. If he can return to typical form, he'll be hard to beat.
