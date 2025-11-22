Patriots vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The path for the New England Patriots to win the AFC East, and potentially get the No. 1 seed in the conference, is a clear one. The next step in that process will be getting past the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.
The test could get a bit more difficult for the Patriots, as it was announced that Joe Burrow has returned to practice. If he suits up, this Bengals team all of a sudden becomes a dangerous opponent for any team to face.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this AFC matchup.
Patriots vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Hunter Henry OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (-106)
- Mack Hollins Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Hunter Henry OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Hunter Henry to go over his receiving yards total is my No. 6-ranked player prop for Week 12:
The Bengals have allowed the most receiving yards to opposing tight ends amongst all defenses this season. Seven different tight ends have already had 40+ yard performances against them, which should lead to Hunter Henry of the Patriots putting up big numbers on Sunday. Henry is averaging 38.4 yards per game, so it's not a big ask for him to go over that.
Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (-106)
With Ja'Marr Chase suspended this week, expect Tee Higgins to take on an expanded role, especially if Joe Burrow returns to the lineup. Higgins is averaging 3.5 receptions per game, but he'll act as the primary receiver, and he gets to face a Patriots' secondary that ranks 20th in opponent dropback success rate.
Mack Hollins Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Mack Hollins has become a preferred target for Drake Maye. He has hauled in a combined 10 receptions on 15 targets over the past two weeks, but he's still seeking his third touchdown of the season. He should get plenty of chances to find the end zone against the league's worst defense, so let's bet on him to score at +270.
