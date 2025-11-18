Patriots vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The New England Patriots look to keep their undefeated road record intact when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots have now won eight straight games after a 1-2 start to the season, while the Bengals have lost three straight and seven of eight to fall to 3-7.
Can the Patriots cover as big favorites on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Patriots vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots -7 (-110)
- Bengals +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots: -340
- Bengals: +270
Total
- 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Patriots vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots record: 9-2
- Bengals record: 3-7
Patriots vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 7-4 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 3-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-3-1 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The Patriots are 5-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bengals are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Patriots vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Rhamondre Stevenson – questionable
- Kayshon Boutte – questionable
- Auston Hooper – out
- Joshua Farmer – out
- Christian Elliss – out
Bengals Injury Report
- Samaje Perine – out
- Jermaine Burton – out
- Jalen Rivers – questionable
- Cam Sample – questionable
- Cam Taylor-Britt – questionable
Patriots vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
It took a few years, but it looks like the Patriots may have found their next franchise quarterback.
Drake Maye leads the NFL with 2,836 passing yards through 11 games, and has a 145-yard cushion over Justin Herbert in second place. He’s thrown 20 touchdown passes and just five interceptions for a quarterback rating of 113.2, by far the best in the league.
Maye is coming off a 281-yard performance against the Jets and should be able to replicate that against the Bengals. Cincinnati allows the most passing yards per game this season at 261.7, which was helped by Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph combining for 143 yards last week.
Look for Maye to keep up his strong season in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Patriots vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Patriots’ road dominance can’t be a fluke anymore. They’re a perfect 5-0 away from home, and they covered in all five of those victories.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost three of four at home, and only covered when they upset the Steelers 33-31 as 5.5-point underdogs.
New England should have no problem covering as touchdown favorites in Cincinnati this week.
Pick: Patriots -7 (-110)
