Patriots vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Bet on Maye)
The New England Patriots are riding a six-game winning streak into Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers. The Bucs are coming off their bye week after winning three of four before that.
The Patriots have been one of the higher-scoring teams in the league this season, giving us plenty of player props to choose from in this one.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Patriots vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, November 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Buccaneers
- Drake Maye OVER 274.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-114)
- Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-152)
- Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+100)
Drake Maye OVER 274.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-114)
Drake Maye is settling in nicely in his sophomore season. The Patriots quarterback has thrown for 2,285 yards and run for 270 more in nine games this season.
Maye has thrown for at least 200 yards in every game thus far, including at least 250 yards in six contests. He should be able to get to that number against the Bucs, who allowed 241 to Jared Goff and 347 to Mac Jones in recent weeks.
Tampa Bay has also allowed quarterbacks to run for some yardage, including Jalen Hurts for 62 yards and Tyrod Taylor for 48.
Maye might be able to get to 275 yards passing alone, but adding the rushing yards gives us some extra help.
Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-152)
Maye has 17 touchdown passes in nine games this season, including multiple scores in seven of nine contests. He’s thrown for a total of 10 touchdowns over his last four games and 16 in his last eight games after being held to one in Week 1.
The Patriots trust Maye with the football, which has allowed him to rack up the yards and touchdowns.
The Bucs have been hit or miss for this prop, but they’ve allowed Tyrod Taylor, Jalen Hurts, and Sam Darnold to combine for eight touchdown passes against them.
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+100)
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the league by storm with two touchdowns in Week 1 and five through his first five games. However, he hasn’t scored in the last three contests despite seeing a total of 21 targets in the last two.
Egbuka only hauled in seven of those 21 targets, though, and should remain one of the Bucs’ top options with Chris Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans dealing with injuries.
I’ll take Egbuka to find the end zone against a Patriots team that let Dillon Gabriel and Michael Penix Jr. each throw for multiple touchdowns in the last two weeks.
