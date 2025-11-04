Patriots vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from the bye to host the New England Patriots in Week 10.
The Bucs took down the Saints 23-3 two weeks ago, while the Patriots have been red hot with six straight victories since starting the season 2-1.
Can the rested Bucs slow down the Patriots?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots +2.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +120
- Buccaneers: -142
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Patriots vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots record: 7-2
- Buccaneers record: 6-2
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 5-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The Patriots are 4-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Buccaneers are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Kayshon Boutte – questionable
- Rhamondre Stevenson – questionable
- Christian Gonzalez – questionable
- Christian Elliss – questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- TBA
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Drake Maye continues to impress in his sophomore season. He’s now up to the fourth-most passing yards (2,285) in the league after a 259-yard performance against the Falcons. Maye did throw an interception for the second straight week, though, which could become something to watch after four straight games without a pick.
Maye now faces off against a Buccaneers defense that is in the middle of the pack with 228.8 passing yards against per game.
Tampa Bay has had an extra week to prepare for Maye, who looks to join Michael Penix Jr., Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, and Jared Goff as quarterbacks to throw for at least 240 yards against the Bucs.
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The Patriots continue to find a way to win games, and going on the road has not been an issue this season at 4-0. In fact, Maye has been better on the road (129.8 rating) than at home (107.7) this season, and has yet to throw an interception on the road.
The extra rest of the bye week may help the Bucs at home, but they’ve had a few close calls already this season to go along with their two losses.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Patriots win outright, but the Bucs do have two wins of two points or fewer this season, so I’ll go the safer route and take the spread.
Pick: Patriots +2.5 (-105)
