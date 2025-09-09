Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will face-off in an AFC East duel in Week 2.
Both teams are coming off disappointing Week 1 losses. The Patriots were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Dolphins had the worst performance of the opening week, getting steamrolled by the Indianapolis Colts in an ugly outing.
One of these two teams will bounce back with a Week 2 win. Let's dive into the odds for the game, and I'll break down who I think is going to walk away with a win.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots +1.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +105
- Dolphins -125
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Patriots vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots Record: 0-1
- Dolphins Record: 0-1
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Patriots' last eight games
- Dolphins are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games vs. Patriots
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Patriots' last 14 games played in September
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Dolphins' last six home games
Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - IR
- Jahlani Tavai, LB - IR-R
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - IR
Dolphins Injury Report
- Jaylen Weight, RB - Questionable
- Darren Waller, TE - Questionable
- Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable
- James Daniels, G - Questionable
- Benito Jones, DT - Questionable
Patriots vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa simply has to play better than he did in Week 1. He completed just 14-of-23 passes for 114 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a fumble. If the Dolphins want to win any games this season at all, he has to put this game behind him and move on. This game means a lot of Tagovailoa in more than one way.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm keeping my faith in the Dolphins:
I'm buying low on the Miami Dolphins. I know the offseason rumors about a disjointed locker room, and I know that their Week 1 performance was disastrous, but I'm doing my best not to let those sway my opinion of them too far in one direction. The fact of the matter is, their offense is still loaded with talent, and they led all teams in Week 1 in rush EPA. Meanwhile, I was low on the Patriots coming into this season, and Week 1 confirmed my worries about this team. Mike Vrabel isn't going to be an automatic fix for this squad.
The Dolphins might be a penny stock right now, but they're a penny stock I'm still looking to invest in. I think they bounce back in this spot.
Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
