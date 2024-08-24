Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill Tie for NL Rookie of the Year Odds, Set for Compelling Race
The most compelling award race in Major League Baseball appears to be National League Rookie of the Year.
After reaching as short as -6000, Pittsburgh Pirates’ superstar pitcher Paul Skenes was an underdog for no more than two days before moving back to a pick ‘em with Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.
This is shaping up to be a back and forth race for the rest of the season as we settle a debate about which is more impactful in Rookie of the Year races, being an everyday pitcher, or a generational pitcher?
First, here are the updated odds for the two horse race.
2024 NL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Paul Skenes: -110
- Jackson Merrill: -110
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Skenes and Merrill Set for Epic Rookie of the Year Battle
Skenes started the All-Star Game, a remarkable feat for a rookie pitcher who was called up in May, but had taken a slight step back since the midsummer classic, opening the door for Merrill to make up ground.
Merrill made the Padres opening day roster and has been an integral part of the team’s success, even being called the MVP of the team by starting pitcher Michael King.
Since the All-Star Game, Merrill is hitting .319 including a handful of clutch hits and defensive plays that have powered the Padres into a comfortable playoff position.
With Skenes and the Pirates falling out of contention, there has been many questioning how much longer the rookie sensation will pitch now that he is nearing 100 innings pitched. Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke on this ahead of Skenes’ gem on Thursday, which featured six innings of shutout baseball while allowing only two hits, pushing him back to a coin flip with Merrill, who became a favorite during the middle of the week.
Merrill will get the benefit of playing everyday to rack up stats, he is among the rookie leaders in all major hitter categories, but if Skenes can rediscover his form, many will remember why he was a big favorite just a few weeks ago.
Stay tuned as this race is surely heating up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.