Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night.
The Clippers are coming off a 98-79 loss in Golden State, but luckily for them, the Pelicans are the perfect team to bounce back against. New Orleans has lost its first four games, including a 122-90 and 122-88 loss in its last two contests.
The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as huge road favorites in this NBA Cup matchup.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +11.5 (-118)
- Clippers -11.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +400
- Clippers: -535
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNSOCAL, GCSN, Pelicans+, FDSSC
- Pelicans record: 0-4
- Clippers record: 2-2
Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Kevon Looney – doubtful
- Dejounte Murray – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
- Kobe Sanders – out
Pelicans vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
John Collins OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-157)
John Collins was a starter for most of his career in Atlanta and Utah before joining the Clippers this offseason. He’s in a backup role in Los Angeles, but he’s playing it well in the early going.
Collins is averaging 11.3 points per game, but we’re going to look at his rebounds here. He has at least six rebounds in all four games this season, and he’s getting plenty of chances.
He’s been getting 13.8 rebound chances per game, including 15 or more in three of his four games this season.
It should be a relatively easy win for the Clippers at home on Friday night, allowing Collins to get his minutes – and rebounds.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
This is a big spread at +11.5, but it’s not big enough for the Pelicans.
After two single-digit losses as +4 underdogs to begin the season, the Pelicans lost by 32 as +4.5 ‘dogs vs. Boston and by 34 at this +11.5 spread in Denver.
On the flip side, the Clippers have already covered a -10 spread this season, taking down the Suns 129-102 last week. They’re coming off a bad loss in Golden State, and will look to take it out on New Orleans on Friday night.
