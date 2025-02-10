Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
The No. 1 team in the Western Conference – the Oklahoma City Thunder – takes on the worst team in the Western Conference – the New Orleans Pelicans – in a lopsided matchup on Monday night.
Oddsmakers have favored the Thunder by a whopping 15.5 points, but it’s reasonable since OKC has dominated as a home favorite this season.
New Orleans is nursing an eight-game losing streak, and it’s been dominated by the injury bug all season long.
Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds, injuries, players props and my game prediction on Monday.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +15.5 (-108)
- Thunder -15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +750
- Thunder: -1200
Total
- 236 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pelicans vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – questionable
- Bruce Brown – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Isaiah Joe – out
Pelicans vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Murphy has been the Pelicans best player this season, and he’s coming off a huge stretch (five games) where he’s averaged 31.6 points per game while shooting an insane 62.0 percent from the field.
OKC is the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but Murphy has taken 16 or more shots in every game over this stretch. He’s going to be tough to fade at this discounted number since he’s averaging 22.6 points per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-110)
Even though Chet Holmgren is back, he’s on a minutes limit, and yet Isaiah Hartenstein’s prop has dropped to 10.5 boards in this matchup.
Hartenstein is averaging 12.0 rebounds per game, clearing 10.5 in 21 of his 31 games. He should have a big game on the glass against a New Orleans team that is just 28th in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This is a no-brainer pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are massive favorites on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Over their last 10 games, the Thunder are 8-2 and they have won five in a row to open up a 7.5-game lead on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
New Orleans (12-40) has the worst record in the Western Conference and has dropped eight games in a row. In the process, the Pelicans have fallen to 4-22 straight up on the road.
And, they’re not much better against the spread. The Pels are 7-13 ATS as road dogs, posting an average scoring margin of -14.7 points per game in those matchups.
That won’t get it done against an OKC team that is No, 1 in net rating and defensive rating while covering in 17 or 26 games when favored at home.
Pick: Thunder -15.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
