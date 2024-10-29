Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Golden State Warriors won’t have star guard Stephen Curry on Tuesday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Curry is dealing with an ankle injury and won’t be re-evaluated until Friday. That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Pels as slight favorites on the road on Tuesday night.
New Orleans is also down two key rotation players in this matchup – guard Dejounte Murray and wing Trey Murphy III – as it looks to bounce back from an ugly loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans -1.5 (-110)
- Warriors +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -122
- Warriors: +102
Total
- 217 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Pelicans record: 2-1
- Warriors record: 2-1
Pelicans vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Karlo Matkovic – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – out
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Brandin Podziemski – available
Pelicans vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson: “Point Zion” has been a concept for years, and he constantly had the ball initiating action at the top of the key against Portland on Sunday. He had a big game in his first matchup of the season 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists – but he has shot poorly (7-for-27 from the field). Can he get back on track as a scorer against Golden State?
Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga: This was supposed to be Jonathan Kuminga’s breakout season – but he’s scored just 24 points in three games while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from 3. Does he see a bigger offensive role with Curry out on Tuesday night?
Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
My favorite play in this game is on the moneyline, and I shared this bet in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA best bets column every day:
As I mentioned, the Warriors are without Curry on Tuesday which puts them in a tough spot against a New Orleans team that is also banged up – down Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III.
The Pelicans have gotten off to a weird start, beating the Chicago Bulls by double-digits before barely beating the Portland Trail Blazers, and then losing to Portland by 20-plus, over the weekend.
I think this is a bounce-back spot for the Pelicans, who don’t have a traditional center playing big minutes, as they’re facing a smaller Golden State team.
The Warriors are content with playing Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green as their primary bigs, which shouldn't cause a matchup issue for the Pels. In fact, it may encourage head coach Willie Green to go small with his best lineup.
Last season, Golden State was just 3-5 in the games that Curry missed, and it is 25-27 overall in the last three seasons when the two-time MVP sits out.
I am not sold on Golden State having enough offense to beat the Pels – even at home – on Tuesday night.
Pick: Pelicans Moneyline (-122)
