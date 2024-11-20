Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Penn State appears to have the inside track to the College Football Playoff but must continue to win in order to hold its good standing.
The team is on the road to face Minnesota on Saturday, who got a BYE week to prepare for its toughest opponent of the Big Ten season. Can the Golden Gophers keep up with the vaunted Penn State defensive line as a home underdog?
Here’s our full betting preview:
Penn State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Penn State: -11.5 (-110)
- Minnesota: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Penn State: -425
- Minnesota: +350
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Penn State vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Penn State Record: 9-1
- Minnesota Record: 6-4
Penn State vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Drew Allar: Flanked by two stud running backs and a dynamic tight end, Allar hasn’t been called on to engineer this offense with a high pass rate. However, he has shown he has a big arm and can push the ball down the field with devastating efficiency as the Nittany Lions have a top-five passing game in terms of EPA/Pass.
Minnesota
Max Brosmer: Brosmer has quietly come into his own with this Minnesota offense. While still a run-focused unit, the New Hampshire transfer has come into his own with pinpoint accuracy and a knack for keeping the ball out of harm’s way. He doesn't push the ball down the field very far, but Brosmer is completing more than 66% of his passes with 14 passing touchdowns to four interceptions.
Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Two teams that play a similar style may lead to a low scoring sluggish affair.
While Penn State has far more explosive weapons, the Minnesota defensive line has been fantastic all season as the defense keeps everything in front of them, ranking top 30 in both explosive rush and pass defense.
Neither team plays fast, each outside the top 100 in seconds per play, so if there are a ton of wasted possessions, it’s hard to look past the home underdog.
Golden Gophers’ transfer quarterback Max Brosmer has been on point all season, posting an above-average passing success rate. With a week for the team to heal up, I like the home underdog to stay within shouting distance.
Yes, Penn State has an elite defense, but the group has been lightly tested all season. Can the team get the necessary margin on the road, or will this be a routine effort that takes a while to secure a victory?
PICK: Minnesota +11.5
