Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WCC Tournament Quarterfinals
After going just 4-14 in conference play, Pepperdine has strung together two straight upsets to earn itself a berth in the West Coast Conference Quarterfinal against Santa Clara. Unfortunately for the Waves, they find themselves as double-digit underdogs once again to the Broncos.
The two teams met just once in the regular season, with Santa Clara securing the 91-80 win back on December 28th.
Can the Waves pull off another improbable upset and keep their Cinderella story alive? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Pepperdine +15.5 (-110)
- Santa Clara -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pepperdine +875
- Santa Clara -1600
Total
- OVER 154.5 (-105)
- UNDER 154.5 (-115)
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Pepperdine Record: 12-21 (4-14 Conference)
- Santa Clara Record: 20-11 (12-6 Conference)
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Key Players to Watch
Pepperdine
Stefan Todorovic: Pepperdine's forward almost single-handedly dragged them to a win as double-digit underdogs against Oregon State in the second round of the WCC Tournament. He put up 34 points along with four rebounds and two assists, while committing just one turnover. He'll need a similar performance tonight if the Waves want to pull off another upset.
Santa Clara
Adama-Alpha Bal: Santa Clara's guard is the team leader in both points (13.1) and assists (3.1) per game this season. He's also their primary three-point shooter, putting up 179 shots from beyond the arc this season, hitting them at a rate of 38.1%.
Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara Prediction and Pick
It's time for Pepperdine's luck to come to an end. Tonight, they have to take on one of the best shooting teams in college basketball. Santa Clara ranks 28th in the country in effective field goal percentage, while the Waves comes in at 247th.
It's a similar story on defense. Santa Clara is 97th in the country in defensive efficiency while Santa Clara ranks 297th.
Look for the three-ball to play a big role for the Broncos. They are one of the top three-point shooting teams in college basketball, and now they take on a Pepperdine team that has struggled to defend the perimeter, ranking 225th in opponent three-point field goal percentage (34.5%).
I'll take the Broncos to win and cover the big spread tonight.
Pick: Santa Clara -15.5 (-110) via BetMGM
