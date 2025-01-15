Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Desmond Bane, Josh Hart on Wednesday)
It’s impossible to pass up betting on an 11-game slate in the NBA, and I have two player props and a three-team teaser to consider for Jan. 15.
Tuesday was a rough day with multiple props falling just short, but there are a few frequent members of Peter’s Points that I’m going back to tonight to get on track. Plus, there are a few underdogs to consider in a teaser – including one squad with the second-best record as a home underdog (against the spread) this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of Wednesday’s picks!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 112-114-4 (-4.03 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1122-1059-26 (+34.06 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
- 3-Team 8-Point Teaser (-120)
- Desmond Bane OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
With Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable, Knicks wing Josh Hart is in a great spot to clear 9.5 rebounds on Wednesday night, and he’s a player that is worth considering as a ladder prop (11+ rebound at +105, 12+ rebounds at +165, 13+ rebounds at +250) against Philadelphia.
Hart is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game this season, picking up at least 11 boards in 11 of his last 12 contests. Over that 12-game stretch, Hart is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game.
This is a great matchup for the Knicks guard, as the Sixers rank dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage in the 2024-25 season. Hart also had 12 rebounds (and recorded a triple-double) in his first meeting with Philly this season.
Don’t be shocked if he has another big game on the glass on Wednesday night.
3-Team 8-Point Teaser (-120)
- Toronto Raptors +23 vs. Boston Celtics
- Charlotte Hornets +2.5 vs. Utah Jazz
- Golden State Warriors +14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
This is the first teaser that I’ve placed this season, as I like all three teams to cover – but with all of them being under .500, I’m going to give a little more cushion and combine the bets.
Here’s why I like each one of these bets:
Toronto Raptors +23 vs. Boston Celtics
To the Raptors’ credit, they have been a great team to bet on at home, and I don’t see tonight being much different.
Toronto is 12-5-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season (only the Memphis Grizzlies – 2-0 – have covered the spread at a higher rate as a home dog) heading into this matchup, and it already played Boston tight once on the road.
While the 54-point blowout loss earlier this season to Boston is concerning, I can’t base everything off of that one matchup. Boston overall has done well as a road favorite (8-7-1 against the spread), but it is just 4-10 against the spread when favored by 12 points or more this season.
In addition to that, the Raptors’ net rating is significantly better at home (-4.9) than it is on the road (-10.7).
Charlotte Hornets +2.5 vs. Utah Jazz
There may not be a better game to bet on the Hornets all season.
Charlotte has the majority of its rotation ready to go for this game, and it’s facing a shell of a Utah team that is down starters like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Collin Sexton as well as sixth man Jordan Clarkson.
Utah has struggled at home this season, winning just three of its 17 games at Delta Center. On top of that, the Jazz aren’t even covering at a high rate, going 7-10 against the spread in those games. Moving this spread from Hornets -5.5 to +2.5 gives us a lot more cushion.
Golden State Warriors +14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Despite the Warriors’ recent struggles, I have to fade the Timberwolves as a home favorite.
The Wolves are just 4-13 against the spread as home favorites this season, and they’ve posted the fifth-worst against the spread record in the NBA this season.
Golden State is 2-1 straight up against Minnesota this season – including a road win – and it should get Gary Payton II (probable) back in the lineup. Draymond Green (questionable) also could suit up as well.
The Warriors should be able to hang within 14 points tonight.
Desmond Bane OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has been on fire as of late, dropping 25 points in the loss to Houston on Monday – the 10th time in 11 games that he’s scored 18 or more points.
Bane is now averaging 17.1 points per game for the season while shooting 48.2 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last 11 games, Bane is shooting 42.5 percent from 3, and he’s attempting 14.9 shots per game over that stretch.
Since the Grizzlies play at the No. 1 pace in the NBA, they have a sky high total (239 points) on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. I’ll ride with Bane to stay hot shooting the ball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.