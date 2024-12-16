Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Evan Mobley, Kings-Nuggets and More)
Monday’s NBA action features six games – and a few close spreads (of three or less) to consider betting on.
We also may see the potential return of LaMelo Ball (questionable) from a calf strain. The Charlotte Hornets are just 1-6 without Ball this season, and he’s been dominant, averaging over 30 points per game, when he’s been in the lineup.
I have a player prop for LaMelo (if he plays) as well as three other bets to consider on Monday.
With the NBA Cup Final coming up tomorrow (a standalone game), here’s how to bet on Monday’s slate with a few more options on the docket.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 81-78-3 (-0.25 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1091-1023-25 (+37.84 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Clippers-Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline Parlay (-178)
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120) – 0.5 unit
- LaMelo Ball OVER 23.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Sacramento Kings 1H Moneyline (-125) vs. Denver Nuggets – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Clippers-Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline Parlay (-178)
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers are now 8.5-point home favorites against the five-win Utah Jazz, and I think they’re in a prime bounce-back spot after losing three straight.
Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS as a home favorite and 9-6 straight up at home this season while the Jazz are just 3-9 on the road and rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating. The Clips already pulled out an 11-point win over Utah – in LA – earlier this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
With the Brooklyn Nets trading away Dennis Schroder, they are going into full tank mode ahead of tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs have a five-point win over the Nets from earlier in the season, and Brooklyn now doesn’t have its top two scorers in Schroder (now in Golden State) and Cam Thomas (hamstring).
Cleveland ranks inside the top 10 in the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating. It should win this matchup.
Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120) – 0.5 unit
Cavs big man Evan Mobley is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season, and now he’s facing a Brooklyn team that ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
There is some concern with Mobley dealing with an ankle issue that cost him the team’s last game, but he is probable for this matchup.
Earlier this season, Mobley grabbed 16 boards in a win over the Nets, and he has nine or more boards in 15 of his 24 games, including nine of the last 10 games that he’s finished.
LaMelo Ball OVER 23.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
If LaMelo Ball (calf) returns tonight, he’s a must-bet in his points prop at this number – even if he’s on a minutes limit.
The Hornets desperately need Ball to win games, and he’s averaging 31.1 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 this season.
He’s also taking an insane 24.9 shots per game. Ball has cleared 23.5 points in 15 of his 18 games so far this season. As long as he plays somewhere near his usual minutes, he’s a must-bet tonight.
Sacramento Kings 1H Moneyline (-125) vs. Denver Nuggets – 0.5 unit
All season long, Denver has struggled early on in games, going an NBA-worst 5-18 against the spread in the first half.
Now, it takes on a Sacramento team that is 12-13-1 against the spread in the first half this season.
At home, the Kings have a solid net rating in the first half (+4.0), a sign that they should be able to get up early in this one. Denver has a net rating of just -2.2 in the first half on the road, a 6.2-point swing.
Until the Nuggets start covering the spread in the first half, I’m going to keep fading them.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
