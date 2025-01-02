Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyler Herro, Khris Middleton, Isaiah Hartenstein)
For the first time in 2025, the NBA will have LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Steph Curry in action, making for a perfect day to wager on the NBA.
Fresh off of a sweep to open 2025, I’m eyeing a few plays for the six-game slate on Thursday night.
Tonight, we’re running back the player prop parlay after it crushed on Wednesday, but this time, I’m looking at just two players.
Here’s a full breakdown of all of my bets for Jan. 2.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 98-95-4 (-2.61 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1108-1040-26 (+54.48 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyler Herro-Khris Middleton Prop Parlay (-113) – 0.5 unit
- Isaiah Hartenstein to Record a Double-Double (-130) – 0.5 unit
Tyler Herro-Khris Middleton Prop Parlay (-113) – 0.5 unit
Tyler Herro 20+ Points
Former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro is having a terrific 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3.
Herro has picked up at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 games, and he could be in line for an expanded role on Thursday night if Jimmy Butler sits out the second night of a back-to-back.
Herro's opponent, the Indiana Pacers, rank just 23rd in defensive rating, making this a favorable matchup. Earlier this season, Herro dropped 28 and 20 points on the Pacers. The former first-round pick is also attempting 17.6 shots and 9.7 3s per game (both career-highs) giving him a strong floor when it comes to this prop.
Khris Middleton 12+ Points
Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton missed the start of the season after offseason surgery on both of his ankles, but he has returned to the starting lineup over the last five games, playing more than 30 minutes for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday in a win over Indiana.
Over his last six games, Middleton is averaging 18.3 points per game, scoring at least 15 points in all five of his starts. He’s also attempted 13.6 shots per game as a starter, taking at least 11 in each one of those games.
His normal prop is set at 14.5 on Thursday, but I’m lowering it to 12 in what should be a big game for the former All-Star. Brooklyn ranks just 25th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Isaiah Hartenstein to Record a Double-Double (-130) – 0.5 unit
It’s rare to see Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein at this short of a price to record a double-double, but he does have a tougher matchup against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac on Thursday night.
Still, Hartenstein should be in line for another major workload with Chet Holmgren still out, and he’s picked up a double-double in 13 of his 17 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
Hartenstein has just three games this season where he’s failed to grab 10 boards – and two where he failed to score 10 points. He’s a steal at this price.
