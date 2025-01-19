Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Maxey, Spurs vs. Heat, Aaron Gordon)
Sunday’s NBA action kicks off at 3 p.m. EST with the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, and it’s one of my favorite games to bet on a loaded slate for Jan. 19.
There is a side and a prop that I’m wagering on in that matchup, but there are plenty of other great games to dive into as well:
- Philadelphia 76ers @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers
- Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic
Those are just a few of the games that have multiple playoff-caliber teams in action, and I have a pick for all of them – including a pair of prop bets.
Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s NBA Best Bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 119-116-4 (+0.38 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1129-1061-26 (+38.47 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Gordon OVER 9.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Stephon Castle UNDER 14.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
- San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-112) vs. Miami Heat – 0.5 unit
Aaron Gordon OVER 9.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Aaron Gordon has come off the bench in three straight games for Denver since returning from a calf injury, putting up 13, eight, and 16 points in those games.
He now gets to face his former team – Orlando – on Sunday, and I think he could be in line for a big showing. Gordon has attempted eight shots per game despite playing less than half the game in all three matchups since he returned, and he’s only had a handful of games where he’s failed to reach 10 points this season.
Overall, Gordon is averaging 13.5 points per game, and even against a tough Orlando defense, I think he could be in line for a decent scoring game. The Nuggets have run a lot of their second unit through Gordon, and he has done a solid job getting to the line (nine free throws in his last two games) since returning.
This line is a little low for a player that we know will have a big role for Denver – even if it is in limited minutes.
Stephon Castle UNDER 14.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, but I’m not sold on him doing it against a tough Miami defense that ranks 26th in the NBA in pace.
I think this game could be a slower-paced matchup, and Castle has benefitted from back-to-back games against Memphis – the team that plays at the fastest tempo in the NBA.
Not only that, but Castle only has 13 games (out of 39) this season where he’s scored 15 or more points. The rookie is back in the starting lineup with Jeremy Sochan banged up, but I’m not sold on him attempting 20-plus shots like he did in one of his meetings with Memphis.
Overall, Castle has been extremely inefficient as a rookie, shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 25.3 percent from 3.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
This is my favorite bet of the night, as Tyrese Maxey should be in line for a huge game against a Milwaukee Bucks defense that is 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position.
Maxey is averaging 26.1 points per game this season, and he’s been red hot as of late, clearing this prop in each of his last six games. Over his last 16 games, Maxey is averaging 28.1 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3. While he hasn’t been as efficient as last season, the shots are still there for the All-Star guard – especially with Joel Embiid out of the lineup.
I expect Maxey to torch this Bucks defense that has not defended lead guards well all season long.
San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-112) vs. Miami Heat – 0.5 unit
I’m buying Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs as road underdogs in the matinee matchup with Miami on Sunday.
The Spurs are in the middle of the pack in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games while the Heat are just 23rd, and I’m not sold on the return of Jimmy Butler jumpstarting this Miami squad. The Heat were blown out by 20 by Denver on Friday night in Butler’s return.
In addition to that, the Spurs have been solid as road dogs (7-6 against the spread). Miami is just 8-10 against the spread overall at home, and it has posted an average scoring margin of just +1.6 points in those games.
San Antonio is live to pull off an upset in this matchup, so I’ll gladly take the 3.5 points.
Bonus Play
Los Angeles Lakers +4 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
This matchup could be one to get locked in early – if you’re willing to run some major risk when it comes to the injury reports.
The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as questionable for the battle of Los Angeles while the Clippers have listed James Harden, Ivican Zubac, and Norman Powell as questionable on the front end of a back-to-back.
If the Clippers opt to sit those three starters, it puts the Lakers and LeBron James in a great spot to cover – they are 6-6 against the spread this season as road underdogs.
The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA as home favorites, but I’d have a hard time trusting them without three of their leading scorers, especially since Kawhi Leonard is still working his way back from a knee injury.
If Davis ends up playing and the Clippers’ starters sit, the Lakers are a terrific bet to bet holding at +4. It’s something to consider on Sunday.
