Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Alyssa Thomas, Fever-Sun)
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have a standalone game on NBA TV on Monday night against the Connecticut Sun, and there is one bet that I am placing for this matchup.
While I’d like to bet on Clark – who is coming off the best game of her pro career – I believe her prop numbers are a little too inflated against the No. 1 defense in the WNBA.
Instead, I’m looking at Sun star Alyssa Thomas, an MVP candidate last season, to dominate a matchup that she’s thrived in so far in 2024.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 19-17 (+0.95 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Alyssa Thomas OVER 12.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Alyssa Thomas OVER 12.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
These teams have already played twice this season, and Alyssa Thomas has dominated the Fever in both instances.
In the first meeting, Thomas had 13 points (4-of-8 shooting), 10 rebounds and 13 assists in a 21-point Sun win. She then followed that up with 24 points (8-of-14 shooting), 14 rebounds, and nine assists in the second meeting between these teams.
The Fever are down frontcourt players Temi Fagbenle and Damiris Dantas, and Thomas should be able to get what she wants in the paint against the worst defensive team in the WNBA.
Even though Thomas hasn’t scored at a high rate lately, she’s taken double-digit shots in four straight games. If she sees that usage tonight, I’d be shocked to see her fall short of 12.5 points.
