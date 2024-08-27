Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Satou Sabally, Chelsea Gray in Aces vs. Wings)
A standalone game on Tuesday night in the WNBA?
Sign me up.
MVP favorite A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are on the road – and favored – against the Dallas Wings and Satou Sabally on Tuesday night.
I’m not sold on taking a side here, as the Aces are clearly the better team, but they are on a six-game losing streak against the spread and have not fared well against the spread on the road.
So, I’m looking to the prop market for a couple of half-unit plays on Tuesday.
It starts with Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, and I also have a play for Sabally, who has been a frequent name in the WNBA Best Bets column since returning from injury after the Olympic break.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 52-41 (+6.41 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Chelsea Gray OVER 4.5 Assists (-158) – 0.5 unit
- Satou Sabally OVER 18.5 Points (+100) – 0.5 unit
Chelsea Gray OVER 4.5 Assists (-158) – 0.5 unit
One of the best point guards and passers in the WNBA, Gray is still working herself back into action after missing the start of the 2024 season with a foot injury.
The Aces guard is averaging 4.8 assists per game this season, and now she gets a crack at the worst defense in the WNBA (Dallas ranks dead last in defensive rating).
That should open up some easy passes for assists, and Gray has five or more dimes in 11 of her 17 games this season, Not only that, but the Aces star is averaging 5.0 assists in 28.1 minutes per game since the Olympic break. Before the break, she was putting up 4.8 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game.
As Gray continues to return to her normal role, I only expect her passing output to increase.
Satou Sabally OVER 18.5 Points (+100) – 0.5 unit
We’ve only gotten to see Sabally – the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player – appear in four games, but she’s cleared 18.5 points in three of them.
Sabally is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3 this season. She’s attempting 15.8 shots per game, a huge floor for her to clear this prop.
The Aces are a middling defense (sixth in the W in defensive rating) this season, and the Wings have shown no signs of limiting Sabally’s minutes, as she’s playing 36 minutes per game.
At plus money, I think this prop is worth a shot for a player who averaged 18.6 points per game on just 14.3 shots last season.
