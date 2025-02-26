Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Knicks, Dyson Daniels and More)
It’s been a pretty great stretch for yours truly when it comes to my NBA Best Bets, and Tuesday’s picks delivered a perfect 4-for-4 sweep.
On Wednesday night, there are 18 teams in action, but I’ve narrowed things down to four picks. While there isn’t a play that I’m in love with for this slate (it happens), there are some half-unit picks that I have – focusing on the prop market.
Dyson Daniels, Day’Ron Sharpe and one Washington Wizards veteran all are solid targets tonight, and I have a play on a side for the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers matchup as well.
Here’s a full breakdown of these picks – and the latest odds – on Feb. 26.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 162-153-4 (+2.72 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1172-1098-26 (+40.81 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-154) – 0.5 unit
- Day’Ron Sharpe OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-140) – 0.5 unit
- Khris Middleton UNDER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks -10 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-154) – 0.5 unit
This season, Atlanta Hawks wing Dyson Daniels is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, but he’s taken a step forward in this market as of late.
Daniels has six or more boards in 12 of his last 15 games, and he’s averaging 7.4 rebounds per game over that stretch. This is a great matchup for Daniels, as the Heat are just 25th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. On Monday, Daniels picked up a massive 11 boards against this Heat team.
Day’Ron Sharpe OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-140) – 0.5 unit
With Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney out on Wednesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, they should turn to Day’Ron Sharpe as their primary center against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Off the bench – and playing less than 20 minutes per game – Sharpe has nine or more rebounds in three of his last five games.
The big man is averaging a whopping 12.5 rebound chances in just 17.3 minutes per game this season. If he sees expanded minutes tonight, he should easily clear this total against OKC.
Khris Middleton UNDER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Washington Wizards veteran Khris Middleton has played two games with the franchise, and he’s averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.
While the Wizards clearly want to play some veterans in Middleton and Marcus Smart, the former All-Star hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard. In fact, Middleton has just 19 and 15 PRA in his two games with Washington.
With the Wizards prioritizing development as a whole this season, I’m not buying Middleton to have a big game, especially since he’s averaging just 8.0 shots per game in Washington.
New York Knicks -10 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
The New York Knicks have struggled against the best teams in the NBA (they’re under .500 against teams with winning records), but they are elite against teams under .500 this season, going 26-6 straight up.
Now, New York gets a shot at a Philadelphia team that is down Joel Embiid, Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon on Wednesday and is fresh off of a blowout loss to the lowly Chicago Bulls.
New York may be without Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable) – which could move this line – but Towns did return in the fourth quarter after limping off to the locker room against Boston.
Overall, New York is 14-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite while Philly is the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog, going 4-11-1 ATS this season.
I’ll buy the Knicks as a bounce-back candidate in this divisional matchup.
