Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Darius Garland, Nets-Knicks on Sunday)
Sunday’s NBA action features 10 different games, but I’ve narrowed things down to three bets to place.
After a strong start to the weekend (4-1 on Friday, 1-1 on Saturday), I’m looking to close things out strong – and potentially get back to even money on the season – with Sunday’s plays.
Two props, one side to wager on for Sunday. Let’s dive in.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 43-47-1 (-2.38 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1053-992-23 (+35.71 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Donovan Clingan OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Darius Garland OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Brooklyn Nets +9.5 (-110) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
Donovan Clingan OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110) – 0.5 unit
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan should be in line for his third start of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks with Deandre Ayton listed as doubtful.
The lottery pick didn’t play more than 20 minutes in each of his first 11 NBA games, but he played 21:06 (picking up five fouls) in his first start and 31:28 in his second start, putting up 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks in the process.
One of the better big men in the 2024 NBA Draft, Clingan is averaging over 11 rebound chances per game despite the limited minutes, and I think he could be in line for another big game on the glass against Atlanta.
The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and they play at the No. 3 pace in the NBA, meaning there will be a lot of possessions in this matchup.
Clingan has seven games already this season with six or more boards, and he’s averaging 9.0 rebounds per game as a starter . He’s a must-bet at this number on Sunday.
Darius Garland OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
I’m genuinely shocked that Darius Garland is set at just 21.5 points on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets since the Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Donovan Mitchell (rest) for this matchup.
Charlotte is playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and Garland is off to a fast start this season, averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3.
The former All-Star has picked up 22 or more points in back-to-back games and seven times already this season. Plus, he’s thrived without Mitchell in his career.
In the 2022-23 season, Garland averaged 25.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 10 games without Mitchell. Then, last season, Garland put up 20.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 21 games without Mitchell, clearing 21.5 points on seven different occasions.
He’s playing much better this season – and shooting better – than he did in the 2023-24 campaign. I expect that to help carry him to a big scoring game on Sunday.
Brooklyn Nets +9.5 (-110) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
It took a 40-point fourth quarter on Friday night for the Brooklyn Nets to nearly upset – and easily cover the spread – against the New York Knicks.
New York was without Miles McBride (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) in that game, and both players are once again questionable on Sunday.
So, why not go back to the well with Brooklyn?
The Nets are an NBA-best 10-3 against the spread this season, and New York’s defense (21st in the NBA) has been a major issue – making it tough for the team to cover the spread this season (5-7 overall).
If Towns or McBride ends up missing this game, the Knicks’ rotation is already extremely thin. This simply is too many points to give a Nets team that is 5-1 against the spread as a road dog and has plenty of heady veterans (Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith) that can keep it in this game.
