Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Franz Wagner, Pistons vs. Cavs and More)
Monday’s NBA slate is a huge one, featuring 12 games and plenty of implications on the standings in both conferences.
I’ve narrowed down tonight’s NBA Best Bets to three plays, although some frequent rebound prop picks (yes, it’s Josh Hart time) are making an appearance in a parlay.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the plays for Monday, Jan. 27.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 124-128-5 (-2.67 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1134-1073-27 (+35.42 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Rebounding Prop Parlay (-116)
- Detroit Pistons +10.5 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner is having a career season – despite missing time with injury – and he could be undervalued in his third game back on Monday night.
In two games back from an oblique injury, Wagner has 20 points (in 24:27) and 32 points (in 30:10) for Orlando.
The former lottery pick is averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Since returning Wagner has had some massive usage, taking 19 and 22 shots for an Orlando offense that has needed a boost in the 2024-25 season. I love getting him at this discounted number on Monday night.
Rebounding Prop Parlay (-116)
- Amen Thompson 8+ Rebounds
- Josh Hart 8+ Rebounds
- Nick Richards 8+ Rebounds
Amen Thompson 8+ Rebounds
Since entering the starting lineup, Rockets wing Amen Thompson has been elite on the glass.
Thompson is averaging 11.0 rebounds per game over his last 13 matchups, picking up double-digit boards in nine of those 13 games. On top of that, Thompson has 30 rebounds over his last two games and has picked up at least eight rebounds in 10 of those 13 games.
Boston is also just 19th in the league in opponent rebounds per game this season, and Thompson did miss the last meeting between these squads. I think he’s a solid bet to grab eight boards with his actual prop set at 9.5 tonight.
Josh Hart 8+ Rebounds
I’m moving the line down for New York Knicks wing Josh Hart against the Memphis Grizzlies, who play at the No. 1 pace in the NBA – which should lead to a ton of possessions.
Over his last 17 games, Hart is averaging 12.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game – stuffing the stat sheet in every way. He’s grabbed at least eight boards in 11 straight games and 16 of the 17 games over that stretch.
He’s an easy bet at this number on Monday.
Nick Richards 8+ Rebounds
The Los Angeles Clippers are a good rebounding team, ranking seventh in rebounding percentage and fourth in opponent rebounds per game, but Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards should still have a big game on the glass.
Since coming over in a deal from Charlotte, Richards has 11, four, 15 and 19 rebounds in four games. The only game he failed to pick up double-digit boards, he was limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble.
He played over 30 minutes in his last game and grabbed 19 boards, so asking him to get eight seems pretty reasonable on Monday night. .
Detroit Pistons +10.5 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
This line may be overvaluing the Cavs, who have struggled as of late, especially on the defensive end.
Over their last 10 games, the Cavs are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating – only the Philadelphia 76ers are worse – and it’s led to a pedestrian 5-5 record.
That won’t cut it against Detroit, which has been an elite team against the spread as a road underdog (12-6-1) this season. In those 19 games, Detroit is actually over .500 (10-9), and I think that it is a great value on Monday.
Cleveland is 15-9 against the spread as a home favorite – one of the best marks in the league – but it is banged up on the wing (Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are all out) and lacks a defender that can really handle Cade Cunningham.
Detroit is a strong bet to cover here.
