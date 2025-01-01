Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Josh Hart, Nikola Vucevic and More)
Happy New Year, NBA bettors!
The 2024-25 NBA season doesn’t break for the holiday, as Adam Silver has 16 teams in action on New Year’s Day – a great opportunity for us to build on the momentum of a 3-1 showing on New Year’s Eve!
Tonight, I’m focused on a bunch of player props, and I’ve made a small parlay of some of my favorite picks by knocking them down from their typical projection.
Here’s a full breakdown of all of the New Year’s Day plays!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 95-95-4 (-3.81 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1105-1040-26 (+34.28 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Josh Hart OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130) – 0.5 unit
- 3-Player Prop Parlay (-118) – 0.5 unit
Josh Hart OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
Fresh off of a triple-double, New York Knicks wing Josh Hart should be in line for another big game on the glass on Wednesday against Utah.
The Utah Jazz do rank No. 3 in the league in opponent rebounds per game, but Hart is being criminally undervalued in this matchup – especially since one of the Jazz’s best rebounders (John Collins) is out tonight.
Hart has double-digit boards in four straight games, pushing his season average to 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s picked up at least eight boards in 22 of his 32 games.
On top of that, Hart is averaging 15.1 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130) – 0.5 unit
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is having a great season, averaging 20.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He’s now taking on a Washington Wizards team that is dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage, making this a perfect spot to back Vucevic on the glass.
Earlier this season, Vucevic had 12 rebounds against Washington, and he has 15 games (out of 32) with 11 or more boards in the 2024-25 campaign.
Vucevic is also averaging over 15 rebound chances per game, so he has the volume to clear this prop – especially against a Washington team that ranks fourth in the NBA in pace.
There should be a ton of possessions in this game between these two uptempo squads (both are top five in the league in pace). Don’t sleep on Vuc at what feels like a discounted number given the opponent.
3-Player Prop Parlay (-118) – 0.5 unit
- Cade Cunningham 7+ Assists
- Trey Murphy III 15+ Points
- Collin Sexton 1+ 3-Pointers Made
Cade Cunningham 7+ Assists
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is looking like an All-Star, averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game this season, picking up at least seven assists in 20 of his last 21 games.
Over that 21-game stretch, Cunningham is averaging 10.6 assists per game, and he’s putting up 16.2 potential assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Yes, the Orlando Magic allow the fewest assists per game in the NBA, but moving this prop down from 8.5 to 7+ is enough for me to take it on Wednesday.
Trey Murphy III 15+ Points
After a slow start shooting the ball this season, Trey Murphy III is now averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3.
He’s averaging 23.4 points per game over his last nine games, and he’s put up at least 15 points in 11 straight games and 16 of his 20 games overall this season.
Collin Sexton 1+ 3-Pointers Made
The last time the Jazz played the Knicks, Collin Sexton was on fire from deep, hitting 6-of-8 shots from downtown.
He’s averaging nearly two made 3s per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from deep.
Sexton has at least one made 3 in seven straight games, and the Knicks rank just 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
