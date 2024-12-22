Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Kings, Scottie Barnes)
The NBA is nearing its marquee day – Christmas – but first, we have a short slate on Sunday, Dec. 22 that features Nikola Jokic, De’Aaron Fox, Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton, and a few other stars in action.
Multiple teams – the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans – are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, so how does that influence our betting picks for tonight's action?
I have two plays that I’m eyeing, including a potential upset pick in the Indiana Pacers-Kings matchup.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 85-87-4 (-3.37 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1095-1032-26 (+34.71 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Indiana Pacers +2 (-110) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
- Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140) – 0.5 unit
Indiana Pacers +2 (-110) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
I don’t know how anyone can get behind the Kings right now, as they’ve gone 6-10 straight up at home and just 4-8-1 ATS as a home favorite.
While the Pacers have been bad on the road (5-11 straight up), they are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs.
This is a tough turnaround for the Kings, who have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, going 2-4 ATS.
Not only that, but the Kings’ clutch record is extremely concerning with this spread sitting at just two points.
I can’t trust Sacramento in a close game, and the Pacers are playing well as of late, ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last five games.
I’ll take the points in this one.
Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140) – 0.5 unit
He may not be known for his shooting, but All-Star Scottie Barnes could be undervalued in the 3-point prop market on Sunday.
Barnes has been in and out of the lineup with injuries this season, but he’s had a recent hot stretch from beyond the arc – despite shooting just 31.1 percent from 3 on the season.
Over his last 11 games, Barnes has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in 10 of them, shooting 32.9 percent from 3 over that stretch. Barnes has also attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc in all of those games.
Houston has defended the 3-ball well (second-fewest 3s allowed per game), but Barnes is a solid bet in this prop if he continues to take the 3 at this volume.
