Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Rockets vs. Bucks)
What a week it was when it comes to the plays in my Peter’s Points column, as we’ve gotten to just two picks below .500 and nearly back to even on the season after an extremely slow start.
This week, I’d love to keep the hot streak going, but Monday’s slate is a dangerous one to attack.
Nearly every matchup on Monday features at least one team playing the second night of a back-to-back, and one of the players I’m aiming to bet on – Steph Curry – is listed as questionable.
With some potential volatility on Monday, I have just two half-unit plays. Sometimes, it’s better not to force a bet where you don’t feel like there is one.
Here’s how I’m wagering on Monday’s action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 46-48-1 (-0.75 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1056-993-23 (+37.33 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Houston Rockets +3.5 (-112) vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Oh, the column has seen this play before.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is questionable against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, but he could be worth a look in his rebounds and assists prop.
Steph is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, including each of his last three matchups.
While it’s typical to expect Curry to score a lot, he’s stuffed the stat sheet this season with the Warriors spreading the wealth on offense. This line should be set at 11.5 or higher, so I’ll gladly take the OVER at even money.
Houston Rockets +3.5 (-112) vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Is there a single scenario where we can trust the Milwaukee Bucks as favorites right now?
Personally, I can’t.
Milwaukee is just 4-8-1 against the spread this season, and it lost outright on Saturday as a road favorite against the Charlotte Hornets.
Meanwhile, Houston has been one of the best teams in the NBA at 10-4 – 9-5 against the spread – to open the 2024-25 campaign.
Even with Damian Lillard back, there are still a ton of concerns for the Bucks, who rank just 17th in defensive rating and 19th in offensive rating.
Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard, it’s hard to tell where the Bucks are going to get offensive production from on a nightly basis, and now they’re tasked with beating one of the toughest defenses in the NBA.
Houston enters this game in the top 10 in the league in net rating and No. 3 in defensive rating. While some players may sit out the second leg of a back-to-back, I still think the Rockets are live dogs tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.