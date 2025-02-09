Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley)
Before the entire world turns its focus to the NFL and Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles later this evening, the NBA has three afternoon games to consider betting on.
Sunday’s action starts with the Detroit Pistons hosting the Charlotte Hornets as massive favorites and closes with a matchup on ESPN between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
While there are only three games to bet on, I still have a few plays that I’m considering after our last NBA Best Bets column went 2-for-2 with the Denver Nuggets covering and Norman Powell hitting his 3-point prop.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays for Sunday, Feb. 9.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 139-142-4 (-2.65 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 11479-1087-26 (+35.44 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Immanuel Quickley UNDER 15.5 Points (-120)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-125)
Immanuel Quickley UNDER 15.5 Points (-120)
This is a tough matchup for Immanuel Quickley against one of the five best defenses in the NBA in Houston, and he’s failed to clear 15.5 points in four straight games since returning from injury.
That has been the story of Quickley’s season, as an elbow injury limited him to start the campaign, and he’s played just 13 games all season, shooting 40.7 percent from the field.
Plus, Quickley has played less than 28 minutes in all four of his games since returning, attempting just 5.8 shots per game. That usage isn’t nearly high enough to trust him in this market on Sunday.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-125)
Tyrese Maxey has been on a scoring rampage as of late, averaging 32.1 points per game over his last 17 games, clearing 28.5 points in 15 of them. Even with the Sixers potentially at full strength, Maxey should still push around 20 shot attempts, and the matchup quite literally doesn’t get better.
No team in the NBA allows more points per game to point guards than the Bucks, and Maxey touched them for 37 points back in January.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf, out) not able to protect the rim, Maxey should be able to score at will on Sunday.
