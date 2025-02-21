Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Kings, Anthony Edwards)
Friday’s NBA action features several key games that could impact the playoff picture, including the No. 1 seed in the East taking on the No. 3 seed in the East.
That matchup – the Cleveland Cavaliers against the New York Knicks – is one of several that I’m targeting in today’s NBA Best Bets.
There are two player props, one moneyline and a small same-game parlay that I’m eyeing for Feb. 21, with All-Stars Tyler Herro and Anthony Edwards both featured in the picks.
Here’s a full breakdown of Friday’s best bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 149-150-4 (-3.03 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1159-1095-26 (+35.06 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175) – 0.5 unit
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- Golden State Warriors Moneyline (-135) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
- Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Same-Game Parlay (-130) – 0.5 unit
De’Andre Hunter OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175) – 0.5 unit
Bettors will have to lay some juice with this prop, but getting Cavaliers wing De’Andre Hunter at 1.5 3-pointers made is an absolute steal.
In three games with the Cavs, Hunter has made 9-of-17 shots from beyond the arc, hitting at least two 3-pointers in each contest. This is a great matchup for the former lottery pick, as the Knicks rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage and 17th in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Hunter should get several good looks from downtown tonight.
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.2 made 3s per game on 10.1 attempts, and I think he could be in line for a huge game against Houston.
The Rockets are No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, but Edwards dropped five 3-pointers on them (on 12 attempts) back on Feb. 6. Ant is taking a ton of 3s with Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle out, averaging 4.8 makes and 13.3 attempts in his six games this month.
If Ant keeps taking double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc, this line is just too low.
Golden State Warriors Moneyline (-135) vs. Sacramento Kings – 0.5 unit
I’m buying the Golden State Warriors as small favorites on Friday night, as the Sacramento Kings have yet to cover in a single game as a home underdog this season.
Over their last 10 games, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve surged back to over .500 in the standings.
In addition to that, Golden State has developed a solid cushion over Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the play-in tournament.
The Kings, on the other hand, are trending down. They rank just 21th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and are 24th in defensive rating.
The addition of Jimmy Butler has raised Golden State’s ceiling, but the Warriors are also getting back to their elite defense from the beginning of the season, ranking sixth in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
I lean with Golden State to win this matchup, even though Sacramento took both matchups earlier this season when De’Aaron Fox was with the team.
Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Same-Game Parlay (-130) – 0.5 unit
- Toronto Raptors +10.5
- Tyler Herro 20+ Points
Toronto Raptors +10.5
There are two trends that I just can’t look past when it comes to this matchup:
- The Raptors are 16-8-1 against the spread as home underdogs
- The Heat are 3-10 against the spread as road favorites
In this same-game parlay, I’m moving the Raptors from +3 to +10.5 to give them some extra cushion against this struggling Miami squad. But honestly, I wouldn't be shocked if Toronto won this game at home where it already has a three-point win over Miami this season.
Tyler Herro 20+ Points
This is a great matchup for Tyler Herro, as the All-Star guard has scored 23, 23 and 31 points in his three meetings with the Raptors in the 2024-25 campaign.
Before the All-Star break, Herro had a smooth 40 points in Miami’s loss to Dallas, and he’s clearly the No. 1 scoring option with Jimmy Butler now in Golden State.
Herro enters this game averaging 23.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. Since Toronto is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Herro turn in yet another big scoring game on Friday.
By moving his points line down from 22.5, I think this is a pretty solid price for a two-pick parlay for two picks that have hit at a high rate in the 2024-25 season.
