Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Mystics-Sky, Napheesa Collier)
Tuesday’s WNBA action features 12 of the league’s 13 teams, as there are six Commissioner’s Cup games with a ton on the line in the standings.
With the Indiana Fever beating the New York Liberty over the weekend, the Atlanta Dream (3-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play) has taken the top spot in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday’s action.
However, the Liberty could take back the top spot with a win over the Dream on Tuesday. For the Fever to get the top spot, they’ll need a huge, huge win over Connecticut to make up the 30-point differential that they’re behind Atlanta and New York by at the moment.
Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Mercury (4-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play), Seattle Storm, and Golden State Valkyries could all supplant the Minnesota Lynx as the top seed – if Minnesota loses by a massive margin against the Las Vegas Aces.
That is unlikely to happen, meaning Minnesota has a great chance to defend its Commissioner’s Cup title later on in the regular season.
With six games in action, there are a ton of bets to consider on Tuesday. Here’s a breakdown of my favorites, including a
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 17-19 (-1.70 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 101-93 (+2.77 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
- Washington Mystics Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries +2 (-108) vs. Dallas Wings
- Napheesa Collier OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
Caitlin Clark made her return to the lineup on Saturday against the New York Liberty and promptly showed everyone why she’s in the MVP conversation this season.
The star guard finished with 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds while knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc to lead the Fever to a win. It was the first loss of the season for New York, and it was Clark’s third game with 20 or more points.
Even though she’s played in just five games this season, I like this prop for Clark on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA (112.2), so Clark should get plenty of easy looks in this matchup. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3 this season.
Washington Mystics Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Sky
The Washington Mystics have taken a step back since their hot start, losing seven of their last nine games, but I think they’re in a prime position to bounce back on the road against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has three wins this season – two against the one-win Dallas Wings and one against the two-win Sun.
Outside of facing those teams, the Sky are 0-7, and they have the second-worst point differential in the WNBA at -11.4. Overall, Chicago ranks 12th in net rating, offensive rating, and defensive rating.
With Courtney Vandersloot (torn ACL) out for the season and Moriah Jefferson banged up, the Sky lack a veteran point guard to help guide a rather young team.
Even though the Mystics have not played well as of late, they are still 6-5 against the spread and have a much better net rating (-4.0) than the Sky (-14.8). I’ll back them to win this matchup in Chicago.
Golden State Valkyries +2 (-108) vs. Dallas Wings
The Golden State Valkyries have been a tough team to deal with in the 2025 season, as they’re 3-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play and 5-5 overall heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Wings.
Dallas has won just one game all season long, and even though No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers has played well, Dallas has struggled to put things together as a team.
These teams have been very different when it comes to covering the spread, as Golden State is 7-3 while the Wings are just 4-8. It’s hard to see Dallas as a favorite in this game, especially with Maddy Siegrist out and Arike Ogunbowale listed as day-to-day.
An already struggling Dallas team can’t afford to lose any more rotation players, especially against a Valkyries team that is sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Dallas clocks in at 11th in both net rating and defensive rating, and the team has fallen out of the top five (now seventh) in offensive rating.
I think the Valkyries have a shot to win this game outright, but I’ll gladly take the points as they aim to extend their three-game winning streak.
Napheesa Collier OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
MVP candidate Napheesa Collier has been on fire this season, averaging 26.1 points per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc for the Minnesota Lynx.
Collier has scored 24 or more points in seven of her 10 games this season, and she could be in line for another big game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces may not have A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol) in this matchup, and Las Vegas has struggled on defense even with the reigning MVP in action, ranking ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
Collier has yet to face the Aces this season, but she’s scored 25 or more points in three straight games and is averaging career-highs in field goal attempts (18.0), 3-point attempts (3.6) and free-throw attempts (5.7) per game this season.
I think she’s in a prime spot to clear this prop, which is set well below her season scoring average, on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.