Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for DiJonai Carrington, Sun-Sky on Wednesday)
What a night it was on Tuesday in our WNBA Best Bets, as we landed a perfect 3-0 card thanks to A’ja Wilson clearing her points prop by half a point against the Minnesota Lynx.
On Wednesday night, we have just one game in the WNBA between the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky, and there is a player prop I am intrigued by in this meeting.
Overall this season, we’ve moved to four picks over .500 in the WNBA after the Tuesday sweep, so let’s keep the momentum rolling for this standalone matchup.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 22-18 (+1.78 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- DiJonai Carrington OVER 11.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
DiJonai Carrington has been great in the 2024 season, averaging 12.8 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting from the field.
While Carrington’s 3-point shot hasn’t come along (13.6 percent this season), she’s still cleared 11.5 points in seven of 11 games, including her first matchup against the Sky in the 2024 season.
The issue for Carrington is that her down games have been rough, posting four games in single digits, including two games with less than five points.
She’s bounced back in the last two games after a four-point game against Washington, scoring 12 and 22 points in those matchups. Carrington has shot 12-for-21 from the field over that two-game stretch, and I expect her to keep it rolling against a Sky team that they scored 86 points against earlier this season.
If Carrington can keep pushing double-digit shot attempts, she’s a solid bet to clear this prop on Wednesday.
