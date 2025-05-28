Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever vs. Mystics With Caitlin Clark Out)
The Indiana Fever are entering a crucial stretch in their 2025 WNBA season – even though they've only played four games.
Superstar guard Caitlin Clark is set to miss at least two weeks with a quad strain, putting Indiana in an interesting spot as it aims to compete for a top seed in the standings. The Fever are just 2-2 so far this season, and it’s unclear what this team will look like without Clark.
There are plenty of different pieces on the roster – even from last season – but let’s not forget that the Fever didn’t make the playoffs from 2017 through 2023.
On Wednesday, Indiana is favored against the Washington Mystics in a standalone game on NBA TV.
The Mystics are just 2-3 so far in the 2025 season, but they are expected to get star center Shakira Austin back from concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Can the Mystics pull off an upset at home against the Clark-less Fever?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bet for this Eastern Conference clash.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 7-6 (+0.00 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 91-80 (+4.46 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Washington Mystics +2.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
So far this season, the Mystics have covered the spread three times, including twice as underdogs.
While they may not be viewed as a contender for the title this season, the Mystics appear to have hit the lottery in the 2025 WNBA Draft, landing both Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron (not to mention the injured Georgia Amoore).
With Austin returning to the lineup and Edwards getting back in action, I believe the Mystics are a little undervalued with Clark sidelined.
Washington ranks seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating and eighth in offensive rating despite not being at full strength for the entire season to date. The Mystics have hung tough with contenders like Phoenix (lost by six), Las Vegas (lost by three), and beat Atlanta and Connecticut.
In fact, every Mystics game has been within six or fewer points this season.
The Fever, on the other hand, are likely going to see their offense take a hit without Clark’s playmaking and shot-making ability.
Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are two great players to step into bigger roles, but Indiana has also lost to Atlanta – a team the Mystics beat in their season opener.
I’ll take the points with the home team until we see what this Indiana offense looks like without Clark on the floor.
