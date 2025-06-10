Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Sky, Fever-Dream on Tuesday)
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark won't make her return to the court on Tuesday night as she continues to recover from a quad strain.
The reigning Rookie of the Year suggested last week that she could suit up for the first time since suffering a quad strain against the Atlanta Dream, but it appears the Fever will have to wait a little longer to get her back.
Clark isn’t the only star that could miss Tuesday’s action, as New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones missed practice on Sunday and is a game-time decision for their matchup with the Chicago Sky. Jones is the only player in the W averaging a double-double at this point in the season.
Even with those injuries clouding the slate a bit, I have a spread pick for each of these WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchups.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and the picks for Tuesday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 11-17 (-4.16 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 95-91 (+0.29 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Liberty -15.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever +4.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream
New York Liberty -15.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
This season, the Liberty have been absolutely dominant, going 8-0 while covering the spread in five of their eight games.
Here’s a few statistics that show just how great New York has been as it aims to defend its title from last season:
- The Liberty are No. 1 in net rating (+23.3), sitting +9.9 points per 100 possessions better than the No. 2 team – the Minnesota Lynx.
- The Liberty rank: No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in effective field goal percentage and No. 2 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
- Five of New York’s 10 wins have come by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are off to a rough start in the 2025 season, winning just two of their first seven games. They also just lost veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot for the season due to a torn ACL.
Chicago is just 11th in offensive rating, 12th in defensive rating, and 12th in net rating this season. It has also gone 3-4 against the spread despite playing several games as a major underdog.
The Liberty already have a 25-point road win over this Chicago team, and I expect them to roll at home on Tuesday night. New York has a net rating of +30.0 at home this season.
Indiana Fever +2 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream
Even with Clark out of the lineup, I really like the Fever to cover the spread as road underdogs in this matchup.
Both of these teams are 5-3 against the spread this season, and both games between these teams were extremely close. Atlanta picked up a one-point road win in their first meeting while the Fever won by five on the road just a few days later.
The road team is 2-0 against the spread in this season series.
There’s no doubt that a return from Clark would have been a big boost Indiana’s outlook, but it’s worth noting that the Fever have won back-to-back games against Washington and Chicago, blowing out the Sky by 27 points without Clark.
Indiana still ranks fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating and third in net rating, posting a net rating of +10.8 compared to Atlanta’s of +3.4.
The Dream have been impressive to start the season, winning five of their first eight games, but I can’t pass up a chance to get this many points with this Fever squad.
