Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sky vs. Mystics, Sabrina Ionescu)
Tuesday’s WNBA action features quite an interesting slate, as the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics play a morning matchup at 11:30 a.m. EST.
This is Washington’s annual “Camp Day Game,” meant to accommodate summer youth camps and recreation departments. It should be an interesting environment, and Washington is favored in the game, which will be played at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA.
In the later part of the slate, two WNBA contenders (and the last two WNBA champions) will face off on ESPN. The New York Liberty are looking to move to 2-0 against the Las Vegas Aces this season, as they already have a 14-point win over them back in May.
I have a player prop and a side that I’m betting on Tuesday to keep bettors engaged in all of the action. Let’s dive into it!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 25-36 (-6.05 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 109-110 (-1.59 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Washington Mystics -4.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Washington Mystics -4.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
Chicago has just five wins in the 2025 season, and it ranks in the bottom five in the league in just about every key statistic. The Sky are:
- 11th in offensive rating
- 12th in defensive rating
- 12th in net rating
- 10th in effective field goal percentage
- 13th in turnover percentage
That’s not going to cut it, even against a Washington team that has struggled on offense (12th in offensive rating) in the 2025 season.
The Mystics have been strong at home in the 2025 season, going 5-3 straight up, and they’re 10-8 against the spread overall.
I have a hard time trusting a Sky team that has struggled against most teams not named the Dallas Wings or Connecticut Sun, especially since Chicago is just 1-7 straight up against Eastern Conference teams.
I’ll lay the points with the Mystics with a weird start time on Tuesday.
Sabrina Ionescu OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
This season, New York guard Sabrina Ionescu is shooting just 33.8 percent from 3, down from her career average of 36.1 percent, but she’s heating up as of late with Jonquel Jones (ankle) out of the lineup.
Ionescu has made three or more 3-pointers in each of her last three games, shooting 11-for-27 over that stretch. She’s now made three or more shots from deep in eight games in 2025.
This is a pretty solid matchup against a Las Vegas team that ranks 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and ninth in defensive rating this season.
With Jones out, Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are going to get all the shots they can handle on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
